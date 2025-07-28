British-born footballer with Ghanaian parentage, Michelle Agyemang, achieved an impressive milestone at the women's Euros

She was adjudged the Young Player of the Tournament after a stellar campaign with England

Her Ghanaian dad was filled with pride as he watched his daughter hoist the trophy with the Lionesses

Michelle Agyemang has etched her name into European football history.

Born to Ghanaian parents but raised in England, the young forward was crowned Young Player of the Tournament at the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championship held in Switzerland.

Michelle Agyemang's dad looks on with pride as he films her talented daughter, who won the Young Player Award at the Women's Euros. Photos by Eddie Keogh/Getty and @ESPNUK/X.

Michelle Agyemang makes history at Women's Euros

Although not starting a single game and only featuring for 138 minutes across the tournament, Michelle made every second count, as noted by the BBC.

She came off the bench to score clutch equalisers against Sweden in the quarter-final and Italy in the semi-final, rescuing her team when it mattered most.

Her calm presence and instinct in front of goal helped guide England to the final, where they edged Spain in a tense penalty shootout to retain their European crown.

By receiving the tournament’s best young player honour, Michelle became the first black woman to win an individual accolade in the history of the Women’s Euros.

TNT Sports highlights this groundbreaking achievement, bringing well-deserved attention to her accomplishment.

Michelle Agyemang makes Ghanaian dad proud

As Michelle walked up to receive her award, one person in the crowd stood out: her father, beaming with pride and holding up his phone to capture the moment his daughter made history.

That personal, emotional scene quickly made the rounds online, warming hearts across social media. Here’s how fans reacted:

@Raffael_AI wrote:

"That's fantastic! A proud moment for both Michelle and her dad—what an achievement!"

@jermainebecks83 stated:

"What a proud moment for their family👌🏾"

@eymiles101 claimed:

"A proud African father watching his daughter represent another country."

@SatoshiSavant chimed in:

"She made him a proud Dad by proving herself."

@kenneth_ugbaja summed up

"That happiness."

Michelle has been an Arsenal fan since childhood, even if some relatives supported rival clubs.

Her football journey has always run alongside her academic ambitions; she’s currently studying Business at King's College London, balancing books with boots.

She made her debut for England’s senior side in April 2025 and introduced herself in style by scoring just 41 seconds after stepping onto the pitch.

Can Michelle Agyemang play for Ghana?

With her heritage rooted in Ghana, many have wondered if Michelle could one day wear the Black Queens jersey. However, that dream may no longer be possible.

Michelle Agyemang beams with a smile as England defends the 2025 European Championship. Photo by Harriet Lander - The FA.

FIFA rules state that a player cannot switch national allegiance if they’ve featured in more than three competitive senior matches before turning 21.

Michelle has already played five times for England’s senior team, with three of those appearances coming at the European Championship, a fully competitive event.

That officially closes the door on any switch to represent Ghana internationally.

