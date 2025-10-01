Mohammed Kudus could soon share the pitch with a Real Madrid star at Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs spent heavily during the summer transfer window and remain keen on further reinforcements

The North London side has enjoyed a strong start to the 2025/26 campaign, suffering just one defeat across all competitions

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde as questions linger over his role at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Uruguayan, who has made more than 300 appearances for the Spanish giants, is said to be in a delicate situation following a shift in tactics under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Fede Valverde's future at Real Madrid remains uncertain after struggling to fit into Xabi Alonso's plans. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Tottenham plot bold move for Real Madrid star

Reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes suggest that Madrid are conflicted over whether to keep the 27-year-old, who was once compared to Sulley Muntari.

While some at the club view him as a valuable asset, others believe selling could free funds for reinforcements.

Spurs, meanwhile, see an opportunity to strengthen their midfield and are considering an ambitious attempt to bring Valverde to North London.

Under Alonso, Madrid are leaning toward a possession-heavy style that relies on technically gifted midfielders capable of recycling the ball.

This shift does not play to Valverde’s strengths, as the energetic midfielder thrives in a box-to-box role.

Fede Valverde is one of the most combative midfielders in the world right now. Photo by NurPhoto.

His struggles were laid bare in a 5-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid, where he looked out of place in the new system.

Despite these challenges, Valverde remains one of the most versatile midfielders in Europe.

According to Sports Mole, his ball-carrying metrics are among the best on the continent, ranking in the 76th percentile for midfielders.

Watch highlights of Valverde for Real Madrid:

He also boasts impressive numbers in attacking involvement, sitting in the 87th percentile for goal-creating actions and the 91st percentile for open-play passes that lead to goals.

Defensively, he stands out with an 86th percentile ranking for interceptions.

A potential game-changer for Spurs

Adding Valverde would provide Thomas Frank with a dynamic midfielder who can influence both ends of the pitch.

Since replacing Ange Postecoglou, Frank has overseen a busy transfer window, with 12 signings already confirmed, per ESPN.

Among them is Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus, who, despite not yet scoring, has been Tottenham’s brightest spark in attack.

For Spurs, Valverde’s mix of drive, work rate and creativity could be the missing piece in their push to compete at the highest level.

Whether Madrid ultimately decides to part ways with their vice-captain remains to be seen, but Tottenham’s interest signals serious ambition for a club that ended their trophy jinx with the Europa League triumph last season.

