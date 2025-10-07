Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan was spotted giving valuable lessons to Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante

This isn’t the first time Gyan has been seen mentoring members of the current squad — he has previously guided Kudus, Inaki and Jordan Ayew

Thomas-Asante has been in sensational form in Europe, scoring twice and providing two assists in his last three matches

As Ghana’s Black Stars fine-tune preparations for their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic, a familiar and inspirational face has joined the camp — Asamoah Gyan.

The legendary striker was spotted actively engaging with the players during training in Morocco.

His presence has already added an air of motivation and experience to the camp ahead of the all-important clash on Wednesday, October 8.

Gyan, 39, has been integrated into the setup alongside former captain Stephen Appiah, who now serves as vice-chairman of the Black Stars management committee.

Together, they are expected to serve as a bridge between the players, technical staff, and management, ensuring greater unity and focus within the group.

The team began full training on Sunday, October 4, at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca.

According to Ghanafa.org, 20 players participated in the initial drills, while France-based defender Mohammed Salisu, debutant Kojo Oppong Peprah, and FC Nordsjaelland youngster Caleb Yirenkyi joined the camp the following day.

Gyan 'schools' Brandon Thomas-Asante

One of the most captivating scenes from camp was Gyan’s active involvement with the players — chatting, sharing experiences, and offering tactical advice.

The former captain was captured warmly embracing Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who recently scored a stunning goal for Leicester City and is back in the national team after nearly a year away.

Watch the video:

Gyan also shared light-hearted yet purposeful conversations with several players, including Brandon Thomas-Asante.

A viral clip seen by YEN.com.gh showed the veteran forward animatedly gesturing while speaking with the Coventry City attacker, sparking suggestions that he was passing on goal-scoring wisdom.

The interaction took place just before Thomas-Asante joined his teammates for training.

Watch the moment between Gyan and Thomas-Asante:

This mentoring role is not new for Gyan. In March, he was seen performing a similar role with Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and Inaki Williams ahead of Ghana’s match against Chad.

Interestingly, that match ended in a 5–0 victory, with Jordan and Inaki both scoring, while Kudus netted in the next game against Madagascar.

Thomas-Asante's form ahead of 2026 WCQ

For Thomas-Asante, this represents a golden opportunity to make an impression after initially missing out on Otto Addo’s 24-man squad.

His late call-up followed an unfortunate injury to Inaki Williams, who suffered a muscle overload in his left leg after scoring his first goal of the season for Athletic Bilbao.

According to El Chiringuito, the injury involves the tensor fasciae latae and could rule the 31-year-old out of Ghana’s doubleheader.

Inaki’s setback opened the door for the in-form Championship forward, who has been electric for Coventry City this season with five goals and three assists in nine matches, per Transfermarkt.

As for Thomas-Asante, who made his debut against the Central African Republic in October 2024 and has one goal in four international appearances, this is his chance to seize the moment — and perhaps continue Gyan’s legacy of scoring when it matters most.

