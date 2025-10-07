Asamoah Gyan has delivered a stirring message to the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches

Ghana’s all-time top scorer has been working closely with the current squad behind the scenes, offering guidance and motivation

With just a win and a draw needed from their final two games, Ghana stands on the verge of booking a ticket to North America

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has sent a passionate message to the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

With the team set to battle the Central African Republic and Comoros, the nation’s all-time top scorer believes the players hold their destiny in their own hands.

Asamoah Gyan says Ghana is 'very close' to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Laurence Griffiths/Getty.

Asamoah Gyan's message to the Black Stars

Gyan, who remains one of Africa’s most celebrated strikers, called on the squad to approach the final fixtures with unity, belief, and hunger.

His words come at a decisive moment as Ghana chase another ticket to the global stage after an inconsistent qualifying campaign.

Speaking to 3Sports, the former Black Stars captain expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to complete the job.

“We are very close,” he said. “The players have their destiny in their hands. They have done all the work and must add the finishing touch. They should go out, play their hearts out and get the win.”

Gyan, who played a starring role in Ghana's three consecutive World Cups between 2006 and 2014, urged the players to stay mentally strong and disciplined.

He reminded them that qualification is still within reach if they remain focused and composed on the pitch.

Asamoah Gyan is Africa's top scorer in the history of the World Cup. Photo by Ernest Ankomah.

He also spoke about the natural pressure that comes with representing the nation.

“Some games come with good pressure and keep you on your toes. This is one of those games. I feel there is a bit of pressure, but that is normal. Some of the players did it in 2022, and I am sure they can handle it,” he added.

Gyan’s rallying words have resonated deeply with supporters across the nation, with many expressing hope that his passionate message will ignite renewed determination within the current generation of Black Stars players.

The 39-year-old, alongside former Juventus and Fenerbahçe star Stephen Appiah, has been drafted into the national setup to serve as a bridge between the playing body, the technical team, and management, with Appiah taking on the role of vice-chairman.

Gyan and Appiah interact with Black Stars players in Morocco:

2026 World Cup dream within touching distance

Ghana currently sit top of Group I with 19 points, holding a three-point lead in what has been a fiercely contested qualification series.

The Black Stars will play the Central African Republic in Morocco on Wednesday, October 8, before hosting Comoros in Accra on Sunday, October 12, according to Ghanafa.org.

Check out Ghana's remaining games and group standing:

With four previous World Cup appearances, including the unforgettable quarterfinal run in 2010, expectations remain high.

Gyan, Africa’s all-time top scorer at the World Cup, per BBC Sport, understands what it takes to deliver when the stakes are highest — and he believes this team can once again make the nation proud.

