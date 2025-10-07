Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has become the toast of social media after a hilarious clip of him teasing teammate Alidu Seidu over his English fluency went viral.

The light-hearted moment, filmed from the team’s training camp, shows the Leicester City star playfully questioning Seidu’s command of English as the pair share a friendly chat.

Fatawu Issahaku Playfully Mocks Alidu Seidu’s English in Viral Video

Fatawu Issahaku playfully mocks Alidu Seidu’s English

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Seidu was expressing his joy at returning to the national team after a long injury layoff when Fatawu interrupted him mid-conversation.

As Seidu asked about Fatawu’s stunning strike against Swansea, the young winger quickly told him to “speak English” instead of Twi, sparking laughter all around.

He even joked that Seidu’s fluency might need some work, muttering, “Sɛ wasa,” which sent both players cracking up.

Their playful exchange drew laughter from the team and fans alike. Seidu, determined to prove his point, responded confidently in English as the two continued to discuss Fatawu’s goal.

Watch the video:

The video has since taken social media by storm, with fans praising the duo’s chemistry and the lively mood in camp ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

“The way he said hwɛ 😭😂😂”

“Fatawu is a whole mood 🥂”

“What’s wrong with speaking Twi?”

“As3m b3n ni😂😂😂”

Beyond the laughter, the bond between Fatawu and Seidu also tells a story of resilience.

Both endured nearly identical setbacks last season after suffering anterior cruciate ligament injuries that kept them sidelined for months.

Fatawu’s injury, sustained during national duty last November, kept him out for a long spell.

But since returning, he has been in explosive form for Leicester City, scoring three goals — including a spectacular screamer against Swansea — and providing an assist in nine appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Seidu, meanwhile, spent 250 days out of action after a serious knee injury ruled him out of 24 matches for Rennes.

His impressive recovery this season has earned him a well-deserved recall to the national team.

Black Stars prepare for CAR match

The Black Stars have now arrived in Meknes, Morocco, for Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The team had been training in Casablanca since Sunday before moving to the match venue after all 24 invited players reported to camp.

Watch the training sessions:

While in Casablanca, Ghana held two sessions at the Mohammed V Sports Complex.

The team is set to train at Stade D’Honneur de Meknes at 16:00 GMT on Tuesday, October 7, to fine-tune preparations for the decisive fixture.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 19 points and is targeting a fifth appearance at the global showpiece.

Gyan's stirring message to Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan delivered a stirring message to the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer has been actively engaged with the current squad behind the scenes, offering mentorship and motivation to help guide the team toward securing qualification.

