FIFA and UEFA have banned several international matches due to deep-rooted political, territorial, and historical conflicts

Despite decades of hostility, the Serbia vs Albania matchup remains on the World Cup qualifying calendar, with heavy police presence ensuring security

From the Kosovo War to Spain’s claim over Gibraltar, football’s governing bodies continue to navigate the impact of real-world conflicts on the sport

Over the years, FIFA and UEFA have prohibited six international fixtures from being played, including Gibraltar vs Spain and Russia vs Ukraine.

Yet, despite ongoing political tensions, one particularly charged matchup, Serbia vs Albania, remains on the football calendar and is set to take place this Saturday as part of the World Cup qualifiers.

FIFA and UEFA have banned six international matches from taking place over the years. Photo: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

With decades of hostility between the two nations, authorities deployed around 2,000 police officers during their first Group K encounter in June to ensure security and prevent unrest.

The fixture between Serbia and Albania is steeped in controversy and history, per SportBible.

In their infamous 2014 clash, an Albanian nationalist flag was flown over the pitch, prompting Serbia’s Stefan Mitrović to pull it down — a move that sparked chaos.

A mass brawl erupted between players, Serbian fans stormed the field, and four Albanian players sustained minor injuries. UEFA suspended the match and later awarded Albania a 3–0 victory by default.

Beyond this rivalry, UEFA has blocked a total of six fixtures from taking place due to political sensitivities, including Ukraine vs Russia, Kosovo vs Serbia, Bosnia, or Russia, Armenia vs Azerbaijan, and Gibraltar vs Spain.

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the country has been banned from all UEFA competitions, though even before that, the two nations were deliberately kept apart in tournament draws.

Russian National team. Photo: Daniel Felipe Kutepov.

Source: Getty Images

In fact, Russia and Ukraine have faced each other only twice — first in September 1998, when Russia won 3–2 during Euro 2000 qualifying, and then in a 1–1 draw just over a year later.

The 1998–1999 Kosovo War — fought between Yugoslav forces, composed mainly of Serbians and Montenegrins, and ethnic Albanian rebels seeking independence — has led to three fixtures being permanently banned: Kosovo vs Serbia, Bosnia, and Russia.

Similarly, Armenia and Azerbaijan are prohibited from meeting on the pitch due to the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which continues to strain relations between the two nations.

Finally, Gibraltar is prohibited from playing against Spain due to long-standing political tensions surrounding the territory’s sovereignty.

Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory located at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, has been the subject of Spain’s territorial claims for decades, prompting UEFA and FIFA to keep the two sides apart.

Full list of fixtures banned by UEFA and FIFA:

Spain vs Gibraltar – Territorial dispute over Gibraltar’s sovereignty

Armenia vs Azerbaijan – Ongoing ethnic and territorial conflict

Kosovo vs Serbia – Historical and political tensions linked to Kosovo’s independence

Kosovo vs Bosnia and Herzegovina – Bosnia’s support for Serbia against Kosovo

Kosovo vs Russia – Russia’s backing of Serbia in opposition to Kosovo’s independence

Russia vs Ukraine – Active conflict following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Source: YEN.com.gh