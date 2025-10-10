Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare showed there’s more to his game than just shot-stopping, flaunting his impressive footwork during training

In a viral video, the 33-year-old dazzled head coach Otto Addo with his Ronaldinho-style juggling skills

Social media users were full of praise for Asare’s morale, with one admirer commenting, “Confidence getting over the moon”

Benjamin Asare has stolen the spotlight at the Black Stars’ training camp with a display that left teammates in awe and fans buzzing online.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper brought a touch of samba flair to training, channelling the artistry of Brazilian icon Ronaldinho Gaucho as Ghana wrapped up preparations for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

Asare shows off Ronaldinho-inspired skills

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asare showed off his dazzling ball control during Friday’s session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With effortless poise, he juggled the ball in the air, mixing composure with confidence.

His teammates burst into laughter and applause, while head coach Otto Addo couldn’t hide his amusement, playfully shouting “SM” — Asare’s nickname since joining the national camp earlier this year.

Known for his calm presence between the sticks, Asare’s unexpected show of flair revealed a different side of his talent.

His smooth touches and cheeky tricks quickly went viral, earning admiration across social media.

Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions, praising the 33-year-old for his growing confidence and charisma.

@AChelsea4ever wrote:

“Confidence getting over the moon.”

@UTDFanS3sk0 added:

“Don’t dare change a keeper when it’s time for the World Cup.”

@KingEscobar_6 joined in:

“A wonderful piece. Mr. Clean Sheet.”

@SewoeSports remarked:

“How I wish he were younger.”

@Medwenmeho68692 simply stated:

“Our Number 1.”

Asare's inspiring story: From Olympics to Ghana’s No.1

Ben Asare’s journey to the national team is one of quiet resilience and persistence.

His rise from relative obscurity to becoming Ghana’s safest pair of hands has been nothing short of inspiring.

Before joining Hearts of Oak, he endured a difficult spell marked by injuries and stints with clubs such as St. Mirren and Accra Great Olympics.

Since making his debut against Chad, the veteran goalkeeper has been flawless.

In five appearances during the World Cup qualifiers, he has kept four clean sheets and conceded only once — a stark contrast to Ghana’s earlier defensive struggles, where they leaked five goals in four games, according to Transfermarkt.

His leadership at the back has been instrumental in solidifying Otto Addo’s defence and restoring confidence across the team.

As Ghana fine-tune preparations for Sunday’s decisive clash against Comoros after dismantling the Central African Republic, they need just a point to book their ticket to next year’s World Cup, per ESPN.

Asare floors CAR footballer

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a stunning moment from Benjamin Asare, who wowed fans by skilfully flooring an onrushing Central African Republic player with a deft move.

Supporters were left in awe of the goalkeeper’s confidence and flair, with one fan remarking, “Proper Barca-coded keeper.”

