Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has his sights set on a return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Currently with AmaZulu FC in South Africa, Ofori has expressed his determination to earn a place in Ghana’s squad for the tournament in North America

The Black Stars of Ghana qualified for the 2026 World Cup, finishing top of qualifying Group I

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori says he knows exactly what it will take to regain his place in the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 31-year-old last represented Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where his costly error in the 2-2 draw against Mozambique contributed to the team’s early exit.

Richard Ofori's infamous blunder against Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON remains a scar on the minds of Ghanaians. Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo/Getty Images and @Kwadwo_Hemeng/X.

The Black Stars leading 2-1 in the dying moments of the game, but Ofori misjudged a ball heading out for a goal kick and instead made contact, resulting in a corner for Mozambique, per Citi Sports.

The opposition capitalised on the opportunity, scoring the equaliser and knocking Ghana out of the tournament.

The 2-2 draw was a bitter end to what had been a promising game for the Black Stars, who were aiming for a first AFCON knockout appearance since 2017.

That moment marked a difficult chapter in his international career, as he has not received a call-up since the tournament.

In his absence, emerging goalkeepers like Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak and Joseph Anang of St. Patrick’s Athletic have impressed, while regulars Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Manaf Nurudeen continue to feature for the national team.

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori. Photo by MB Media/Getty Images.

Richard Ofori eyes Black Stars return

Now playing for AmaZulu FC in South Africa after joining as a free agent in September 2024, Ofori is determined to use his club performances as a springboard back to the national setup.

He insists that only hard work and consistent form will earn him another opportunity to represent Ghana on the world stage.

Speaking to iDiski Times, he said:

“I’m working hard in my team to help my team in the league, and then the rest will take over. Recently, no, I haven’t spoken to coach Otto Addo, but before, he used to call me. He’s a good man who checks up on his players.”

Ofori, who previously served as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper, added that he understands what is required to make a return to the squad.

“I’m focused on my club right now. That’s what you need to do if you want to be there [at the World Cup],” he said.

Ofori made his debut for the Black Stars in 2015 and has since earned 33 international caps.

