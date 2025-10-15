Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale has revealed one of his greatest fears when he was nearing retirement from professional football

Gareth Bale has revealed that he once feared going bankrupt after hanging up his boots, even with one of football’s biggest-ever contracts under his belt.

The Welsh icon, who retired at 33 after a glittering career, admitted that money worries haunted him despite earning around £600,000 per week at Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale opens up about his fears of going broke after retirement despite earning millions during his glittering Real Madrid career. Image credit: Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

Bale, who lifted five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, became one of Britain’s most decorated players and the all-time record appearance holder for Wales with 111 caps.

Speaking to Front Office Sports, as covered by TalkSPORT, Bale confessed that he always worried about what would happen to his finances when he stopped receiving wages after retirement.

The former Madrid and Tottenham star said he planned early for life after football by investing wisely.

“I built pillars around my finances. If one failed, the others would hold,” he explained.

Since retiring, Gareth Bale has diversified into business and media. He co-owns Elevens Bar and Par 59 in Cardiff, invested in a Welsh distillery, and joined Tiger Woods’ TGL Golf League, as noted by Football Business.

The Tottenham Hotspur legend also appeared as a TNT Sports pundit and reportedly explored a Cardiff City takeover, calling it a “dream come true.”

Despite early fears, Bale’s post-football ventures show he’s anything but financially finished.

Gareth Bale chats with TNT Sports pundits ahead of the 2025 Europa League final in Bilbao on May 21, 2025 in Bilbao. Image credit: Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

How many trophies did Gareth Bale win?

Away from his wealth, Gareth Bale enjoyed a trophy-laden career that firmly established him among football’s modern greats. His first taste of silverware came in England, where he won the 2007/08 Football League Cup with Tottenham Hotspur, marking the beginning of his journey to greatness.

However, it was at Real Madrid that Bale reached the pinnacle of success. Joining the Spanish giants in 2013, he went on to claim an incredible 15 major trophies, showcasing his consistency and impact on the biggest stage.

His achievements with Los Blancos include five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga crowns, three FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup.

Beyond his dazzling goals and match-winning moments, Bale’s legacy is defined by his contribution to one of Real Madrid’s most dominant eras.

In total, his career yielded 16 honours in Europe before adding two more with Los Angeles FC, cementing his place among football’s elite.

