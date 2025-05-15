Actor Yaw Dabo was unhappy about the poor state of roads in Bole, where the president hails from

The actor recorded a video begging President John Dramani Mahama to prioritise his hometown folks

Yaw Dabo's video was met with scores of mixed reactions, as some netizens believe his appeal might be politically influenced

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor and football investor Samuel Yaw Dabo, in a video, which is gaining ground online, begged HE John Dramani Mahama to attend to the Wa-Sawla-Bole-Bamboi Road in his hometown.

Yaw Dabo appeals to John Mahama over poor Bole-Bamboi Road. Photo source: Facebook: SamuelDabo, JohnMahama

Source: Facebook

The president, a member of the Gonja ethnic group, hails from Bole in the Savanna Region of Ghana.

The Wa-Sawla-Bole-Bamboi Road, a critical Trans-ECOWAS route linking the Upper West and Savannah regions to southern Ghana, has seen little to no maintenance, as reported by CitiNewsRoom.

Commuters say the road is full of hazards, often leading to multiple accidents. The overlord of the Waala Traditional Council, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo, has complained bitterly about the road in the past.

Yaw Dabo, who appeared to have taken his football academy on a trip to Bole, was unhappy about the roads in the president's hometown.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Dabo shared his frustrations over the deplorable condition in Bole, saying,

"We're begging our own father John Mahama. Daddy, this is your hometown. Don't listen to anyone. Bole is nice. Please fix the roads so we can keep visiting the place."

Yaw Dabo was flanked by residents of Bole who cheered him on as he conveyed their plights to the president.

John Mahama has had his fair share of troubles as a commuter on the Bole road. Ghanaweb reports that the president got stuck while using the deplorable road in 2004.

The plight of commuters on the Bole road has been tossed by successive NPP and NDC governments for over two decades.

Last year, outgoing president Nana Akufo-Addo promised to complete the rehabilitation works on the roads as a parting gift.

Dabo's call to the president over the Bole Bamboi road, which has become a topic for political commentators to shift blame and score points, has gained significant traction online.

Yaw Dabo's appeal stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Yaw Dabo's message to John Dramani Mahama.

King shared:

"As for this one, you are 💯% right. If JM refused to do that road, I would surely arrest me."

Abubakari Mohammed Salim said:

"You're buying pressure for this presidooo. it's not easy kraaaa 💯."

KïñG Mãllõ💀🌶 shared:

"Sometimes you don't have to take half people seriously."

Yaw Dabo speaking after visiting Suzzy Pinamang. Photo source: Plus1TV

Source: UGC

Yaw Dabo donates to Suzzy Pinamang

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo visited Suzzy Pinamang, a Form 2 student at Adventist Senior High School, who suffered an eye injury in a shooting incident in school.

The actor bemoaned the lack of support shown to the 16-year-old and called on the relevant authorities to do more.

He then presented an undisclosed amount of money to Suzzy and urged her not to be discouraged.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh