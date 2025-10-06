Manchester City boss becomes the fastest manager to 250 Premier League wins, overtaking the iconic Sir Alex Ferguson

Erling Haaland’s early first-half goal helps City edge Brentford 1-0 and climb to fifth in the EPL standings after seven matches

Social media erupts with praise, hailing Guardiola’s consistency, tactical brilliance, and record-breaking Premier League achievements

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has etched his name into Premier League history on Sunday, after Manchester City’s narrow 1-0 victory over Brentford.

Guardiola became the fastest manager to reach 250 Premier League wins, surpassing legendary figures such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger.

Pep Guardiola becomes the fastest manager to reach 250 Premier League wins after Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Brentford on October 5, 2025. Image credit: Jan Kruger

Source: Getty Images

The decisive goal came early in the first half from Erling Haaland, helping City climb to fifth place in the league after a shaky start to the season.

Pep Guardiola hits Premier League milestone

The Spanish trainer's achievement, 250 wins in 349 matches, is historic considering Sir Alex Ferguson, the iconic Manchester United boss, reached 250 victories in 404 games, while Arsene Wenger did it in 423 matches.

Even David Moyes, now managing Everton, required 645 matches to hit the same mark. Guardiola’s rapid ascent underlines his extraordinary consistency and tactical mastery in the English top flight.

Following consecutive defeats against Spurs and Brighton earlier this season, City are gradually regaining form, sitting fifth with 15 points after seven games, according to the Premier League table.

Also, Guardiola’s men remain unbeaten in their last four Premier League games and seven matches across all competitions.

Despite the triumph, Manchester City faced a scare as Rodri was forced off the pitch just 20 minutes into the match, as cited by TalkSPORT. The Spain international, a key figure in Guardiola’s midfield, was able to walk off but appeared in discomfort. According to Pep Guardiola, the club will monitor his condition closely ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Pep Guardiola, head coach of Manchester City, during the Brentford and Manchester City EPL match at Gtech Community Stadium on October 05, 2025. Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Meanwhile, Pep’s historic milestone sparked a wave of admiration on social media, with fans lauding his achievements:

@CityFaithfull99:

"Pep is in a league of his own! Fastest 250 wins. Absolute legend!''

@FootyTalks2:

"Sir Alex, Wenger, move aside. Guardiola is rewriting Premier League history.''

@HaalandFan221:

"Erling scores, Pep makes history and what a day for City fans!''

@BlueMoonRising:

"Pep’s consistency and brilliance are unmatched. Simply the Premier League GOAT!''

@AmosPipo:

"Pep is in a league of his own! Reaching 250 Premier League wins faster than legends like Ferguson and Wenger is no small feat.''

@AminLove:

''His attention to detail and ability to adapt his tactics every season are just phenomenal. Truly a legend!''

@FootyWorldd:

"Watching Guardiola manage is like seeing a masterclass every game. He doesn’t just win; he changes the way football is played. Sir Alex and Wenger set the standards, but Pep is rewriting history in his own style.''

Guardiola taunts Jose Mourinho with EPL record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola took a subtle dig at former rival José Mourinho, now managing Benfica.

Pep highlighted his six Premier League titles, contrasting them with Mourinho’s three, in a pointed remark.

Source: YEN.com.gh