Benjamin Asare appears to have subtly converted some of his Black Stars teammates into loyal followers of Shatta Wale

The 33-year-old goalkeeper recently paid tribute to him with a bold, new Shatta-inspired hairstyle

Asare has also proven his worth on the pitch, cementing his place as Ghana’s safest pair of hands after keeping five clean sheets

Ghana’s number one goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, is fast becoming more than just the man guarding the goalposts.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper has earned a new reputation — as the Black Stars’ unofficial Shatta Movement ambassador.

Benjamin Asare and his Black Stars teammates jam to Shatta Wale's tunes at the stadium after sealing World Cup qualification.

Asare turns Black Stars into a Shatta Movement party

In a viral video making waves online, Asare was captured dancing enthusiastically to Shatta Wale’s Mahama Paper hit song, surrounded by teammates Antoine Semenyo, Alexander Djiku, Jerome Opoku, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Gideon Mensah.

The mood was electric as the players and fans celebrated Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with infectious energy and laughter.

Asare’s love for the dancehall superstar has never been hidden. His trademark “SM4Lyf” salute has become a familiar sight each time the Black Stars find the back of the net.

Recently, he even took his admiration up a notch by dedicating his new hairstyle to Shatta Wale, featuring artistic inscriptions of the artist’s name.

Known affectionately as “SM” within the team, the 33-year-old goalkeeper has become a source of joy and motivation in camp.

His lively personality has turned the dressing room into a mini Shatta Movement family, where morale runs high and the bond among players grows stronger.

Asare: From Olympics, Hearts of Oak to Ghana No.1

While his fun-loving character steals the spotlight off the field, Asare’s performances on it have been just as remarkable.

His journey from Accra Great Olympics to Hearts of Oak was already impressive, but his rise to the national team has been even more inspiring.

After being overlooked in the opening four qualifying matches, Asare earned his first call-up for Ghana’s game against Chad.

His selection drew mixed reactions, but he quickly silenced his critics with a flawless performance, keeping a clean sheet in Ghana’s commanding 5–0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Since then, he hasn’t looked back. Asare went on to record four more clean sheets, solidifying his place as Ghana’s safest pair of hands during the qualifiers, as cited by Transfermarkt.

His reliability between the sticks became a key part of Otto Addo’s revival of the team.

The Black Stars eventually finished top of Group I with 25 points from ten games, winning eight, drawing once, and losing just one to secure their ticket to North America, per BBC Sport.

Benjamin Asare showcases his affection for Shatta Wale with the signature pose and customised shirt.

Now, as Ghana prepares for another World Cup adventure, Benjamin Asare’s story stands as one of belief and perseverance.

