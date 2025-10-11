Ghana’s No. 1 goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, paid tribute to Shatta Wale with a bold new haircut ahead of the Black Stars’ final 2026 World Cup qualifier

The 33-year-old, a dyed-in-the-wool fan of the musician, has earned the nickname ‘SM’ within the Black Stars camp

Asare will now turn his focus to maintaining his near-perfect record between the sticks when Ghana hosts Comoros on Sunday

Benjamin Asare has caught the attention of fans off the pitch as he prepares for Ghana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros on Sunday, October 12.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper unveiled a bold new haircut inspired by dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, showing a playful side alongside his usual composure in goal.

Asare flaunts Shatta Wale-inspired haircut

A video circulating on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, shows Asare’s daring look drawing admiration and sparking conversations online.

Known for his calmness between the posts, the 33-year-old is now using his style to express personality and confidence, giving fans another reason to talk about him as Ghana readies for the high-stakes encounter.

Supporters were quick to react to Asare’s haircut, with many endorsing his new haircut:

@Vinzkhid_vhibez highlighted his fandom:

"The love for Shatta Wale is crazy 🔥"

@ShaibuOsum80629 praised his vibes:

"I love the vibes."

@KofiAkesseh added humour:

"I like how he is enjoying the ride 🤣😂"

@gussie_cfc jokingly referenced Shatta Wale’s rival:

"Bhim fans are ranting in the comments 🤣🤣🤣"

@AyamgaSamuel6 teased:

"Local keeper with a local lifestyle, we all know you, Shatta Wale, but where from this haircut come from too?"

Ben Asare: From Shatta movement to Ghana's No.1

Asare’s admiration for the multiple award-winning dancehall star is long-standing.

Nicknamed SM after the Shatta Movement fan group, he often celebrates his teammates’ goals with the signature 'SM4Lyf' pose, endearing himself to both fans and colleagues alike.

Beyond style, Asare’s rise to prominence has been a story of perseverance.

From stints at St. Mirren and Accra Great Olympics and overcoming career-threatening injuries, he has steadily built a reputation as Ghana’s safest pair of hands.

Since debuting against Chad earlier this year in the World Cup qualifiers, Asare has delivered consistent performances.

In five appearances, he has kept four clean sheets and conceded only once, a remarkable improvement compared to the team’s earlier defensive woes, where they let in five goals over four games, according to Transfermarkt.

With his leadership and now a flair for personal expression, Asare has become a central figure in Otto Addo’s squad.

Barring a mathematical miracle, Ghana is on the verge of booking its fifth World Cup appearance at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico — and Asare’s journey from quiet resilience to national hero continues to inspire.

Asare juggles like Ronaldinho

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare is proving he’s more than just a shot-stopper, showcasing his impressive footwork during training.

In a viral video, the 33-year-old wowed head coach Otto Addo with his Ronaldinho-style juggling skills, leaving fans and teammates equally impressed

