Christian Mawissa’s costly mistake leaves AS Monaco dressing room stunned and jubilating

Young defender punished with valuable gifts for the entire squad after arriving late to training

Fans can’t stop laughing as social media explodes with jokes and memes about the hilarious ‘wheel of punishments’ outcome

AS Monaco defender Christian Mawissa learned an expensive lesson this week after arriving late to training, and the club’s famous “wheel of punishments” decided his fate.

The 20-year-old French-Congolese centre-back, who joined Monaco in the summer of 2024 from Toulouse, has been one of the standout young defenders in Ligue 1.

Known for his strength, calm distribution, and leadership, Mawissa has played a vital role in Adi Hütter’s side during the 2025/26 season, with Monaco pushing for a top-three finish and a return to the Champions League, as cited by GOAL.

Mawissa to buy iPhones for Monaco teammates

But no player, no matter how talented, is above the rules at the Principality club. Monaco maintain a strict internal code, and any breach means spinning the “wheel of punishments,” a club tradition introduced to promote discipline and team bonding.

The wheel includes light-hearted penalties such as cleaning boots, serving lunch, or wearing funny outfits, and a few nightmare options, too.

When Mawissa’s turn came after his late arrival, fate dealt him one of the harshest blows possible: “Buy an iPhone 16 Pro Max for the entire squad.” With around 25 players in the team, including Ghana's Mohammed Salisu, that’s a financial hit running into tens of thousands of euros.

Watch the video below.

Fans quickly reacted to the hilarious story on social media, flooding X and Instagram with jokes and memes, as noted by Football France.

“That’s one expensive alarm clock mistake 😅,” @OlusaeK

“Imagine walking in five minutes late and walking out €40,000 poorer,” @JuniorPO

“He might as well have just stayed in bed at that point 😂,” @OseiYawa

“Monaco players better set their alarms after this!” said one supporter.'' @TheLegendd44

“At least the squad will be texting him ‘merci’ on their brand-new phones!” another fan commented.'' @JeanPirrre

“If this is the punishment, I’m joining Monaco tomorrow!” @TheMann

''Now that’s what I call team bonding — luxury edition. But wait who has had the most expensive penalty this season.” @Weriu

“Mawissa really spun his salary away. Let me start to calculate how much money he would need to cough up to buy those lavish phones.'' @AMandp

“Even PSG players don’t get punished like this! Dembele. Barcola, Vitinha, Doue and the likes would be laighing hard” @SamuelDenzo

