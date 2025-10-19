Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed a blistering start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign

He has been directly involved in 64.28% of Bournemouth’s total goals this season and sits just behind Haaland on the scorers’ chart

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the leading goal scorers in the English top flight after eight rounds of matches

Antoine Semenyo’s red-hot form has thrust him into the spotlight as one of the Premier League’s most lethal forwards this season.

The Ghanaian attacker has been in devastating shape for Bournemouth, combining blistering pace, brute strength, and razor-sharp finishing to help his side enjoy their best-ever start to a top-flight campaign.

Premier League Top Scorers 2025: Antoine Semenyo Among the Best in England

Week after week, Semenyo’s name now appears alongside football’s biggest goal machines — a remarkable rise for a player once considered a work in progress.

His performances have not only inspired Bournemouth’s climb up the table but also made him one of the standout stories of the 2025/26 season.

Semenyo among Premier League’s top scorers

After matchday eight, Semenyo sits second in the Premier League scoring charts with six goals from nineteen shots, boasting an impressive 32 per cent conversion rate.

According to data culled from BBC Sport, only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, with eleven strikes, ranks above him.

Here’s the current top scorers chart:

Position Name Goals Total shots Goal conversion (%) 1 Erling Haaland 11 34 32% 2 Antoine Semenyo 6 19 32% 3 Jean-Philippe Mateta 5 28 18% 4 Jaidon Anthony 4 12 33% 5 Nick Woltemade 4 11 36% 6 Danny Welbeck 4 9 44% 7 Igor Thiago 3 12 33% 8 Cody Gakpo 3 21 14% 9 Hugo Ekitike 3 12 25% 10 Richarlison de Andrade 3 15 20%

Semenyo’s consistency has not gone unnoticed. His stellar run earned him the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for September 2025, a well-deserved recognition of his hard work and impact.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly monitoring his progress, impressed by his evolution into a complete forward.

But what has accounted for Semenyo's meteoric rise?

The secret behind Semenyo’s transformation

Behind the dazzling goals and surging runs lies a story of discipline and self-belief.

According to his former Bristol City manager, Lee Johnson, the 25-year-old's transformation began with a change in lifestyle and mindset.

“The nutritional part was really important. His evening meal was chicken and rice, which he liked a lot, but we had to reduce the rice portion and increase the chicken,” Johnson revealed in an interview with SunSport.

“It was also about application — understanding what it takes to be a professional: the gym work, the focus, the consistency. Sometimes players revert to type and lose that discipline, but Antoine grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He worked hard, stayed committed, and soon developed into a top player. As he became leaner, it gave him the aerodynamic edge to be both quick and powerful.”

Now valued at £75 million, Semenyo’s story is one of relentless drive and transformation.

English press reacts to Semenyo's performance

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh spotlighted the reactions from the English media after Antoine Semenyo’s standout performance against Crystal Palace.

Although he didn’t score or provide an assist, the Ghanaian forward received high ratings and widespread praise for his energetic and all-round display.

