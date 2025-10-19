Milovan Rajevac has been hailed as Ghana’s best coach since 2010 as the Black Stars qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

How Milovan Rajevac built Ghana into Africa’s most disciplined and fearless team still means a lot for Ghanaian fans

The likes of Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, and Andre Ayew played their best football for the nation under the Serbian boss

Nearly fifteen years ago, Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac carved his place in Ghana’s football history with an unforgettable achievement.

During his tenure, the Black Stars advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, a milestone that successors James Kwesi Appiah and Otto Addo have yet to match.

CHAN 2009 and AFCON 2010 finals

Before taking Ghana to the world stage, Milovan Rajevac had already started shaping the Black Stars into a disciplined and competitive team.

Appointed in 2008, the Serbian coach quickly made an impression by leading a locally based Ghanaian side to the 2009 African Nations Championship (CHAN) final in Ivory Coast.

Although Ghana were beaten 2–0 by DR Congo, the campaign highlighted Rajevac’s tactical intelligence and his ability to get the best out of local talent.

A year later, his influence became even clearer. At the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Angola, Rajevac guided a youthful Ghana squad featuring André Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Asamoah Gyan to the final. Despite a narrow 1–0 loss to Egypt, the team’s remarkable run underlined Ghana’s growing stature under his leadership, according to Wikipedia.

Ghana's golden moment at World Cup 2010

The culmination of Rajevac’s efforts came in the 2010 World Cup. Ghana was drawn in Group D alongside Germany, Serbia, and Australia.

The Black Stars claimed a historic 1-0 victory against Rajevac's homeland, Serbia, thanks to an 85th-minute penalty by talisman Asamoah Gyan.

A 1-1 draw with Australia followed, with Gyan again finding the net, this time from the spot after Harry Kewell’s handball.

Ghana's group stage campaign concluded with a 1-0 defeat to Germany, but their four points were enough to see them through to the Round of 16, second behind Germany.

In the knockout round, Milovan's side faced the United States, who had dramatically topped Group C. The match was a nail-biter.

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored early for Ghana, but Landon Donovan equalized with a second-half penalty, per the BBC.

In extra time, Asamoah Gyan delivered one of the most iconic goals in Ghanaian history, a thunderous left-footed strike that sealed a 2-1 win and sent Ghana into the quarter-finals.

Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss against Uruguay

July 2, 2010, remains one of the most emotional days in Ghana’s football history. At Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, the Black Stars battled Uruguay for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Sulley Muntari opened the scoring with a stunning long-range strike just before halftime, only for Diego Forlán to equalize with a curling free-kick early in the second half.

As extra time neared its end, Dominic Adiyiah’s header was destined for the net until Luis Suárez deliberately handled the ball on the goal line. The Uruguayan was sent off, and Ghana earned a last-minute penalty.

Asamoah Gyan, usually composed under pressure, struck the crossbar, and the game went to penalties. Uruguay eventually won 4-2, ending Africa’s dream of a World Cup semi-finalist. Suárez’s infamous handball became one of football’s most controversial moments, symbolizing heartbreak for an entire continent.

Twelve years later, Morocco would go on to break that barrier by reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghanaian journalist hails Milovan Rajevac

Fifteen years later, Milovan Rajevac’s name still holds a special place in Ghanaian football. His leadership, unity, and tactical discipline took Ghana to unprecedented heights on the global stage.

More than just a coach, he became a symbol of belief and resilience, the man behind one of Africa’s most unforgettable football stories.

The Serbian tactician, who later returned to lead the Black Stars at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, is still widely regarded as the last coach to give the team a distinct identity and fearless style of play.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian sports presenter, Twum Barimah, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, hailed the Serbian trainer as the finest Ghana has had in the last 15 years.

"Without question, Milovan Rajevac has been Ghana’s best coach since 2010. No one has matched his achievements, reaching the 2010 AFCON final and the World Cup quarter-finals remains the standard for the Black Stars."

