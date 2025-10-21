A former Belgian youth star has opened up about his decision to switch national allegiance from the European nation to Ghana

The talented winger clarified that his choice to represent the Black Stars was not driven by the country’s recent World Cup qualification

He is not the only dual-national player reconsidering his international future, as Eddie Nketiah is also weighing the possibility

Francis Amuzu has finally broken his silence on what motivated his switch from Belgium to Ghana after representing the European nation at the youth level.

Born in Accra but raised in Belgium, Amuzu climbed through the Belgian football ranks and even featured for their youth teams.

Ex-Belgium youth star Francis Amuzu explains why he chose Ghana after previous rejections.

For a long time, he seemed set to follow that path and represent the Red Devils at the senior level, having rejected multiple approaches from the Ghana Football Association to play for his parents' homeland.

Transfermarkt notes that he made 14 appearances for both the U-17 and U-21, scoring two goals in the process.

However, in 2023, the winger, now plying his trade in Brazil with Gremio, had a change of heart and officially completed his nationality switch, as noted by GHSports News.

Since then, he’s been patiently waiting for his first call-up to the senior national team, having declared his readiness to play for the Black Stars when called upon.

Amuzu reveals why he chose Ghana

In recent weeks, rumours have circulated that Amuzu’s renewed interest in playing for Ghana is motivated by the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

But the former Anderlecht man insists his decision had nothing to do with the upcoming global showpiece.

“To be honest it's not for the World Cup because I completed my nationality switch two years ago and got my Ghanaian passport, so it's a long time ago,” Amuzu explained in an interview with Asempa FM.

He went on to reveal that family ties and friendship played a huge role in shaping his choice.

“One of the reasons why I want to play for Ghana is because of my father [Theophilus Amuzu] and because of Majeed Ashimeru. I played with Ashimeru in Anderlecht for about three to four years. I went with him to Ghana, and we enjoyed the country.

"I loved the vibes, and I enjoyed the people over there. And I was like, yeah, I feel Ghana, so I want to play for Ghana now, and he was like, let's go and play for Ghana. So it was because of Majeed and my father that I had a change of heart.”

Amuzu and Nketiah ready for Ghana, fans react

Francis’s story adds to the growing list of dual nationals considering representing Ghana.

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, who once declined a similar invitation from the GFA, is reportedly open to joining the Black Stars setup.

Eddie Nketiah and Francis Amuzu are among dual nationals open to representing Ghana.

Should Otto Addo and his technical team decide to include Amuzu, his flair, pace, and direct style could provide an extra spark on the flanks for Ghana.

Still, opinions remain divided among fans. Some believe players who once turned down Ghana should only be considered after the World Cup to prove their long-term commitment to the national cause.

Watch a compilation of Amuzu's skills and goals:

For Amuzu, however, the decision seems deeply personal — one driven by identity, family, and connection, not convenience.

Addo's message to Nketiah, Amuzu and co.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo sent a strong message to players considering switching to represent Ghana after the team qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His comments follow rising interest from Ghanaian-born footballers eager to join the squad for the tournament in North America.

