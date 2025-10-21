Tributes have poured in from across the wrestling world following the passing of a former WWE star at the age of 58

The legendary performer was a fan favourite during his time with the company, where he captured tag team gold in the mid-1990s

Wrestlers have taken to social media to honour his legacy and the impact he made on the sport

Tributes have flooded in from across the wrestling world following the death of former WWE star Sir Mo, who has passed away at the age of 58.

Sir Mo, whose real name was Robert Horne, competed in WWE from 1993 to 1996, during which he captured the World Tag Team Championship as part of the popular tag team Men on a Mission.

In recent years, Horne had reportedly struggled with kidney issues and spent the final months of his life hospitalised, per Daily Mail.

His condition deteriorated after being diagnosed with pneumonia and a blood infection, and, according to TMZ, he passed away on Sunday night at a hospital in Texas.

Among those to pay tribute was WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Rest in Peace Sir Mo! We crossed paths many years ago, but it was great to make your acquaintance again, even though it was late in our lives.”

See Mark Henry's post below:

Former WWE star Leilani Kai also shared an emotional message on social media, expressing that she was “heartbroken” by the news of Horne’s passing.

“I first met Bobby when we were both traveling with the WWF in the mid-90s,” Kai recalled. “He was always kind to me, always smiling, joking around, and treating everyone with respect. When you were new or didn’t quite fit in yet, Bobby had a way of making you feel welcome. That meant a lot back then, especially on those long road trips when being part of the locker room family mattered most. He was just as genuine outside the spotlight as he was under it.”

Kai continued:

“He loved the business, loved the fans, and loved giving back. Bobby had that special kind of warmth that reminded you wrestling isn’t just about what happens in the ring — it’s about the people and memories that come with it. Rest in peace, my friend. Thank you for every laugh, every kind word, and every night we shared on the road. You’ll be missed by all of us who knew you.”

