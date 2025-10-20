Ghanaian fans await to see if Eddie Nketiah could switch allegiance to play for Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup

As fans eagerly await seeing whether Ghana will call up Eddie Nketiah to switch allegiance and potentially feature at the 2026 World Cup, the Crystal Palace striker’s journey from Lewisham streets to Premier League stardom continues to inspire.

Born on May 30, 1999, Nketiah grew up in South London, where he honed his football skills despite the challenges of inner-city life. His early talent was recognised at Arsenal’s academy, where he progressed through the ranks, eventually making his senior debut in 2017.

Eddie Nketiah hopes to play for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as he cruises in his expensive Lamborghini Urus Perfomante. Image credit: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, Nketiah’s career milestones, key goals, and standout performances have cemented him as one of England’s most promising young forwards. (en.wikipedia.org)

Eddie Nketiah’s career so far

According to StatMuse, Nketiah began his professional journey with Arsenal, impressing fans with his poise in front of goal. Across all competitions, he recorded 149 appearances, 23 goals, and 6 assists, demonstrating consistency and composure beyond his years.

In August 2024, he made a high-profile £30 million transfer to Crystal Palace, where he quickly made his mark, scoring decisive goals, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Liverpool, as noted by TalkSPORT.

In addition to club success, Nketiah has represented England at youth levels, holding the record as the highest goalscorer for the U21 side.

Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah hopes to represent the Black Stars of Ghana. Image credit: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah’s Luxurious car collection

With his success on the pitch, Nketiah has curated a collection of luxury vehicles that reflect both style and performance.

Nketiah's Lamborghini Urus Performante

Nketiah owns a Lamborghini Urus Performante, a high-performance SUV known for its sleek design and blistering speed. Priced at around £200,000, according to Heraldonline, it accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, making it one of the fastest SUVs available.

Eddie Nketiah's Range Rover Sport SVR

Before the Lamborghini, Nketiah drove a Range Rover Sport SVR, a luxurious yet powerful SUV priced at approximately $175,000, according to a Ghanaweb report. The SVR blends elegance with performance, perfectly suited to a professional footballer’s lifestyle.

These vehicles highlight Nketiah’s appreciation for precision engineering and luxury, mirroring the dedication he shows on the pitch.

Eddie Nketiah's possible Ghana call-up

As speculation intensifies over whether Eddie Nketiah might switch international allegiance to Ghana ahead of the 2026 World Cup, a Ghanaian football administrator, Alhaji Mahama Salia, recently weighed in during an interview with YEN.com.gh, saying:

“Eddie is a top talent, and having him in the Black Stars squad could be a huge boost for us. We’ve all been monitoring his progress closely, and he would be warmly welcomed, at least for me. But the ultimate decision rests with Otto Addo, the boss.”

How Ghana could line up with Eddie Nketiah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored the most likely formation Otto Addo could deploy in case the Ghana Football Association decided to have Eddie Nketiah switch allegiance to represent the Black Stars.

As things stand now, the Crystal Palace attacker is eligible to play for either England or the West African nation.

Source: YEN.com.gh