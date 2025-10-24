Sic Ghanaian players will represent their various clubs in the Spanish La Liga this season

Inaki Williams, the most popular among the Ghanaian contingent, will play a role for Athletic Bilbao

Joseph Aidoo and Abdul Mumin Suleman, who are part of the Black Stars, will be hoping for a good campaign

The 2025/26 Spanish La Liga season is already off to a blistering start with Ghana's Inaki Williams starting the campaign as captain of Athletic Bilbao.

La Liga has been home to players from all around the world including stars from the African continents.

In the past Ghanaian players have written their names in the history of the league, with the likes of Mubarak Wakaso and Michael Essien starring for some of the best teams in Spain.

This season will be no different with some players from the West African nation set for action in one of the most exciting leagues in the world.

YEN.com.gh looks at the five Ghanaian players in La Liga this season.

Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao

Born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, Inaki Williams has spent his entire career in Spain and has over 300 appearances in the league. He once represented the Spanish national team but switched nationality in 2022. He has been named deputy captain of Athletic Bilbao and remains an iconic figure in the Spanish league. This season he is expected to play a key role for Ernesto Valverde's men.

Joseph Aidoo - Celta Vigo

A rock at the back for Celta Vigo. Joseph Aidoo has recovered from an injury that ruled him out for the second half of last season. The strong centre-back is a key member of Celta Vigo and has a significant role to play in the new campaign. He has made 130 appearances in the league.

Abdul Mumin Sulemana - Rayo Vallecano

Since moving to Spain from Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes, the Right to Dream Academy graduate has established himself as a very important player for Rayo, helping them survive the drop last season. He has 36 league appearances for the club.

Ali Fadal - Valencia

The Montverde Academy graduate is still building his way into the first team of Valencia after impressive performances with the youth team. The 20-year-old midfielder is yet to make his debut for the Spanish giants but has been in and out of the first team.

Eugene Frimpong - Real Valladolid

Another player yet to make his La Liga debut. Frimpong has exhibited enormous potential with the youth, earning him a contract extension last summer. The 21-year-old will be hoping to get his breakthrough this season, following a similar path to Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu, who started his career with Valladolid's youth team.

