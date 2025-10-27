Ibrahim Salifu has transitioned from Hearts of Oak to FC Drita, enjoying success both on and off the pitch

In his first season with FC Drita, Salifu helped the club win the 2024/25 Kosovo Super League title

Ghanaian football administrator Agyeman Duah praised Salifu’s progress in Europe as an example for other local talents

When Ibrahim Salifu left Hearts of Oak in August 2024, many wondered if the gifted midfielder could replicate his Ghana Premier League brilliance outside his home country.

Today, that question seems to have been emphatically answered as the former Techiman Eleven Wonders is living his best life, both on and off the pitch, in Eastern Europe.

Ghanaian midfield maestro Ibrahim Salifu enjoying a new chapter in Eastern Europe at FC Drita in Kosovo.

Source: Instagram

Under the guidance of coach Samuel Boadu, Salifu was one of the standout performers during Hearts of Oak’s unforgettable 2020/21 campaign. His creativity, vision, and work rate were vital as the Phobians clinched their first league title in over a decade before sealing a famous domestic double with the MTN FA Cup.

That season, he was deservedly crowned Ghana FA Premier League Player of the Season, confirming his rise as one of the most exciting playmakers in the country.

Salifu Ibrahim enjoys the good life in Kosovo

After several consistent campaigns with Hearts, Salifu decided to seek new challenges abroad. In a bold career move, he joined Kosovo’s FC Drita on a free transfer in 2024, a switch that has turned out to be a masterstroke.

In his debut season, he helped the club lift the 2024/25 Kosovo Super League title, adding another league medal to his growing collection.

Off the field, his social media posts tell the story of a player who has found peace and happiness.

From scenic snapshots of life in the Balkans to clips of him bonding with teammates, it’s clear that Salifu has settled seamlessly into his new environment. His confidence and joy are visible, a reflection of a player who took a leap of faith and is now reaping the rewards.

Former Hearts of Oak star Ibrahim Salifu is living his best life on and off the pitch in Kosovo at FC Drita.

Source: Instagram

Agyeman Duah hails Salifu’s growth in Europe

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football administrator Agyeman Duah Prince praised Ibrahim Salifu’s development in Kosovo, describing it as a success story for Ghanaian footballers willing to explore new territories.

“Salifu has shown that good players can succeed anywhere if they remain disciplined and focused. He left Ghana not for money, but for growth and now we are seeing the results. Winning the league in his first season in Kosovo is no small feat.”

Ibrahim Salifu now lives large in Kosovo after leaving the Ghana Premier League in 2024.

Source: Instagram

The respected administrator added that Salifu’s success should inspire other local talents to look beyond traditional football destinations.

“It’s not always about playing in the top five leagues. What matters is finding a place where your talent is valued, and you can develop as a player and a person,” he noted.

For Ibrahim Salifu, Kosovo has become that place, a land of new beginnings, renewed purpose, and rewarding transformation.

Salifu Ibrahim's lifestyle

