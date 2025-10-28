The NEOM Stadium is the world’s first suspended stadium, perched 350 meters above ground in the futuristic city of The Line

Saudi Arabia is set to revolutionize the world of football with the introduction of the NEOM Stadium, the world's first suspended stadium, perched 350 meters above ground in the futuristic city of The Line.

Scheduled to open in 2032, this architectural marvel will serve as a venue for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, hosting matches up to the quarterfinals.

Saudi Arabia showcases the NEOM Stadium, 350 feet above the desert, as the nation prepares to host the 2034 World Cup. Image credit: Halalnation, NEOM

Source: Twitter

Designed by the renowned Bjarke Ingels Group, the NEOM Stadium boasts a seating capacity of over 46,000 spectators, according to Parametric Architecture. Its unique location atop The Line, a linear city stretching 170 kilometers across Saudi Arabia's northwestern coast, offers panoramic views of the desert landscape.

According to Wikipedia, the stadium's design features sharp geometry, mirrored surfaces, and LED-lit elements, blending seamlessly into the surrounding environment.

In line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the NEOM Stadium will be 100% powered by renewable energy, emphasizing sustainability and innovation. Fans will access the venue via an electric transportation system, ensuring a minimal carbon footprint.

Watch the video of the NEOM Stadium below and experience the world’s first stadium in the sky in all its futuristic glory.

NEOM stadium: Fans react to masterpiece

Meanwhile, the announcement of the NEOM Stadium has sparked a wave of excitement among football fans worldwide:

"A stadium in the sky? This is next-level innovation. Can't wait to see it in action!" — @TechFanatic

"The future of football is here. Imagine the atmosphere with a view like that!" — @SoccerLover92

"Saudi Arabia is setting new standards for sports infrastructure. Truly impressive." — @GlobalSportsFan

"Will the altitude affect the game? Either way, it's going to be an unforgettable experience." — @IObserve

"This is like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. Football is reaching new heights—literally!" — @SamuelOgi

"I wonder how they will handle safety and weather. Either way, hats off to the architects!" — @Designfour

"If they pull this off, it will be the most iconic stadium in history. Can’t wait!" — @FootyLord

"Sky stadiums are the future. Imagine watching Messi or Mbappé up there. Amazing" — @Amir

The NEOM Stadium is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's commitment to innovation and sustainability in sports. As the 2034 World Cup approaches, all eyes will be on this groundbreaking arena, setting the stage for a new era in football.

Panoramic desert views meet world-class football at the NEOM Stadium as Saudi Arabia gets ready to host the 2034 World Cup. Image credit: Neom

Source: Getty Images

