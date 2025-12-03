A Nigerian who visited Ghana is trending after a video captured his initial reaction to the Ridge Hospital

Upon realising the building was a hospital, he compared it to medical facilities in his home country, Nigeria

He expressed amazement at the facility and its surroundings, generating widespread discussion online

A Nigerian national living in Ghana has stirred conversations online following his amazement at Ridge Hospital's architectural beauty and his sheer elation at encountering such a facility in West Africa.

A Nigerian man appreciates the beautiful structures of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Ghana. Image credit: GARH, Instablog9ja/X.

Source: UGC

In a viral video posted by Instablog9ja on X, the Nigerian praised Ghana for constructing a beautifully designed and scenic hospital.

Appreciating Ridge Hospital, the Nigerian jokingly said that the facility’s mere beauty could heal the sick.

He also admired the cleanliness of the environment.

"Na hospital! I tell you, Ghana is fine. In the streets of Accra, it’s very clean."

"If you bring someone here, as soon as they see the hospital, they will wake up," he said, praising the hospital’s structure and neat surroundings.

Ridge Hospital is the official Greater Accra Regional Hospital owned by the Government of Ghana.

Reactions to Nigerian appreciating Ghana's Ridge Hospital

Social media users flocked to the comment section following the video to showcase other beautiful structures and scenes in Ghana, the guy may have missed.

One user shared a video showcasing the scenic road with lush greenery and mountains at Akosombo in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Another posted footage capturing the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra, a 1,000-bed advanced medical facility featuring 15 operating theatres, 70 ICU beds, and an imaging centre with MRI, CT, and more.

The impressive structures or environments speak for themselves.

YEN.com.gh also gathered reactions to the Ridge Hospital video:

@Bimbola25 wrote:

“If that is a public/government hospital, that is very impressive.”

Adegoke Victor (@tolu225) commented:

“When we say we are the giant of Africa, it honestly makes me laugh. Giant based on what, population alone? In development, discipline, and infrastructure, Nigeria should be learning from these so-called tiny countries. They are building hospitals, schools, and systems while we drag the same problems year after year. The ‘giant’ title is often empty noise.”

@EjanlaOfnaija added:

“Make e come UniAbuja Teaching Hospital… is this guy serious?”

Watch the X video below.

About Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly called “Ridge,” is located at North Ridge in the Osu-Klottey Sub-Metro of the Accra Metropolitan Area in the Greater Accra Region (GAR) of Ghana.

It began as a hospital for European expatriates around 1928, became a district hospital after Ghana’s independence in 1957, and was designated Ridge Regional Hospital in 1997.

It has now been redeveloped into an ultra-modern 420-bed hospital offering full specialist services, reflecting the aspirations of Ghana’s rapidly growing capital.

A Nigerian shares his diabolical view on Ghanaians sleeping by the roadside. Image credit: Macquarie University Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Nigerian describes Ghana as most peaceful country

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian living in Ghana sparked intense online discussion after his comment on a very delicate issue.

In a video shared by The State News on X, the man praised Ghana for its peace and tranquillity.

However, his comments were based on his experience seeing several Ghanaians sleeping on the streets of Accra.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh