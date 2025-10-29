Several former Ghanaian footballers have the charisma and influence to follow in George Weah’s footsteps and lead the nation one day

These ex-Black Stars legends have already won the hearts of millions, and their leadership qualities could easily translate into politics.

From Abedi Pele to Asamoah Gyan, these football icons could become Ghana’s next big names beyond the football pitch

When former football star George Weah swapped his boots for a ballot paper and became Liberia’s president in 2018, he made history as the first African footballer to rise to the highest political office in his country.

If Ghana were to follow a similar path, several of its celebrated former footballers possess the charisma, influence, and leadership appeal to make serious political waves.

Abedi Ayew, Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien are among five ex-Ghanaian players who could lead the nation if they decided to take up politics. Image credit: Neal Simpson, Empics

Source: Getty Images

From Abedi Ayew Pele’s legendary stature to Asamoah Gyan’s unmatched popularity, these stars already command the kind of nationwide love and trust most politicians can only dream of.

1. Abedi Ayew

Abedi Ayew is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest ever players. According to Wikipedia records, he captained the Black Stars, won the African Cup of Nations, and had a glittering club career in Europe, most notably with Olympique Marseille.

His status in Ghana is about more than football; having mentored younger generations, he is deeply rooted in the community and remains a respected voice in African football.

These qualities suggest he could translate his football leadership into political capital, rallying unity, inspiring youth, and drawing on his broad network at home and abroad.

Abedi Ayew and the late Pele during the 2006 World Cup draw on December 5, 2003, in Germany. Image credit: Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

2. Michael Essien

Second on the list is Michael Essien, a household name in Ghana and around the world. Known for his powerful midfield presence at Chelsea, Real Madrid, and other top clubs, Essien was not just a star on the pitch; he was a model of professionalism, resilience, and discipline.

Beyond football, he has tremendous social influence. In 2015, a study by Ghana Social Media Rankings listed him among the most influential Ghanaian footballers on social platforms.

His integrity and global appeal could make him a unifying presidential candidate capable of bridging generational divides, especially among younger voters who admire his humility and work ethic.

Pictured: Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien. Image credit: Michael Regan-FIFA

Source: Getty Images

3. Asamoah Gyan

It’s undeniable that Asamoah Gyan’s name often stirs mixed emotions among Ghanaians. Over the years, the former Black Stars captain has faced his share of controversies, from court cases to personal scandals that grabbed headlines. Yet, despite it all, Gyan remains a man of the people.

His goal-scoring exploits in World Cups and the African Cup of Nations, plus his star power in club football, made him a hero to many. Not to mention the fact that he is the country's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals.

As an entrepreneur and an ambassador for youth football and schools’ tournaments, he has already dipped his toes into social influence beyond the pitch.

4. Sulley Muntari

Next up is Sulley Muntari, one of Ghana’s most successful players. The ex-combative and passionate midfielder, played for top European clubs like Inter Milan and AC Milan and was central to Ghana’s World Cup campaigns.

Muntari has also shown a strong voice off the pitch. He has publicly criticized Ghana’s football administration and spoken out about leadership failures.

That sense of conviction, combined with his experience on the global stage, could give him a serious platform in politics, especially if he campaigned on reform, integrity, and youth empowerment.

Forget about his physical confrontation and alleged assault on Moses Armah Parker during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, that was undoubtedly the lowest point of his career, a moment he would rather leave in the past. But then again, everyone has their low moments in life, and what truly matters is how one bounces back.

5. Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah captained Ghana at its first-ever FIFA World Cup (2006) and again in 2010. He was not just a great midfielder but a born leader, known for his calm composure and capacity to inspire his teammates.

Off the field, Appiah has also been active in his community. Studies suggest he’s committed to social development, having supported grassroots programs and being closely involved with youth in his home town.

His leadership image, moral credibility, and widespread respect could make him a powerful unifier in a political context, particularly in a country that values strong, principled figures.

10 ex-Ghanaian players tipped for GFA presidency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted 10 former Ghanaian footballers who could one day lead the Ghana Football Association (GFA) if they chose to step into administration.

The feature explored how their experience, leadership, and love for the game could shape the future of Ghanaian football.

Source: YEN.com.gh