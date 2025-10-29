Disgraced former Manchester City star Robinho has spoken publicly for the first time since being handed a nine-year jail sentence

In a recent interview, the retired Brazilian footballer revealed that he is not receiving any form of special treatment while serving his sentence

The 41-year-old, once regarded as one of football’s brightest talents, was convicted for his involvement in a sexual assault case that occurred during his spell with AC Milan

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former Brazilian footballer Robinho has spoken publicly for the first time since beginning his nine-year prison sentence for sexual assault.

Once celebrated as one of football’s most gifted forwards, the 41-year-old opened up about his life behind bars and the reality of serving time without any special treatment.

Robinho de Souza in action for Manchester City. Photo by ullstein bild

Source: Getty Images

Robinho speaks about life in prison

In a video interview recorded inside the Dr Jose Augusto Cesar Salgado Prison, Robinho described his daily routine, stressing that he lives under the same conditions as every other inmate.

“My meals and sleeping hours are the same as the other inmates. I have never eaten any different food, nor have I ever received any different treatment,” he said, as quoted by Sun Sport.

“When it’s time to work, I do everything here that all the other inmates are also able to do. When we want to play football, we are allowed to do so when there is no work on Sundays.”

He added that family visits are tightly regulated and that he spends time with his wife and children only on weekends.

“Visits are on Saturdays or Sundays. When my wife comes, she does not come alone; she comes with my children. The oldest plays, and the two youngest can come. Visits are the same and treatment is the same for everyone.”

Despite the harsh environment, Robinho said he remains mentally strong and grateful for his health.

“Despite the difficulty of being in prison, which is normal, thank God I have always had a good head on my shoulders, and I am doing everything that all inmates can also do.”

Robinho's fall: From stardom to conviction

Robinho’s downfall stems from a 2013 incident in Milan, where he and his friend Ricardo Falco were found guilty of sexually assaulting an Albanian woman at a nightclub while he was playing for AC Milan, according to ESPN.

Robinho de Souza in action for AC Milan. Photo by Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

The conviction, initially handed down by an Italian court, was upheld in 2022.

After years of legal wrangling between Italy and Brazil, Robinho began serving his sentence in 2024 in his homeland. Falco joined him three months later.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester City, and AC Milan forward, once regarded as a future Ballon d’Or contender, maintains his innocence but says he has accepted his current reality.

“Here, the goal is to re-educate and re-socialise those who have made mistakes. I am not different because I was a footballer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Robinho's former Brazilian teammate Anderson Luis de Abreu Oliveira is also facing serious legal trouble over unpaid child support.

Ex-Crystal Palace youth star sentenced to prison

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that former Crystal Palace youth player Michael Boateng has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in the UK.

His conviction is linked to his role in a major operation involving large amounts of illegal substances.

Source: YEN.com.gh