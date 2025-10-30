Famous footballers, including Robinho, Rene Higuita, and Joey Barton, have faced prison sentences during their careers

Crimes have ended or seriously interrupted the careers of several top players

Even legendary talents like George Best and former Arsenal captain Tony Adams were jailed for their off-field actions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Footballers are often idolized for their talent, charisma, and contributions on the pitch. Yet, even the most celebrated stars are not immune to the consequences of criminal behavior.

From assaults and drunk driving to match-fixing and violent crimes, several footballers have seen their careers interrupted by jail time.

Here’s a YEN.com.gh look at some high-profile cases that shook the football world.

Robinho headlines a list of seven footballers whose careers were interrupted by jail time. Image credit: Jasper Juinen

Source: Getty Images

Rene Higuita

Rene Higuita, Colombia’s flamboyant goalkeeper, was famous for his audacious saves and the iconic “scorpion kick.” However, in 1993, his career took a shocking turn when he was jailed for seven months for his involvement in a kidnapping case.

According to the Football Collective, Higuita had delivered ransom money, which under Colombian law was a punishable offense despite his lack of intent to profit. The incident caused him to miss key national team fixtures, including part of the 1994 World Cup, illustrating how even footballing fame offers no shield from the law.

Joey Barton

Joey Barton, known as much for his fiery temperament as for his skill, played for clubs including Manchester City and Newcastle United. In 2008, he was sentenced to six months in prison (serving 74 days) for assault and affray following an altercation in Liverpool.

While Barton returned to professional football after his release, the episode remains a stain on his career, underscoring the impact of off-field behavior on a player’s legacy.

Tony Adams

Next up is ex-Arsenal captain Tony Adams, one of England’s most respected defenders, who faced his own demons off the pitch. In 1990, Adams was imprisoned for four months after crashing his car while severely over the legal alcohol limit.

According to Four Four Two, His sentence marked a turning point, prompting him to confront his alcoholism. Adams eventually returned to football and later became an advocate for recovery and mental health, highlighting rehabilitation as a possible path after incarceration.

George Best

George Best, Northern Ireland’s legendary talent, struggled with alcohol throughout his career. In 1984, he faced a brief prison term for drunk driving, assaulting a police officer, and failing to answer bail.

Best’s off-field troubles overshadowed his brilliance on the pitch, serving as a cautionary tale that fame and skill cannot excuse criminal behavior.

Moses Swaibu

Former Lincoln City defender Moses Swaibu’s career took a darker turn in 2015 when he was sentenced to 16 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery in a match-fixing scandal.

Though non-violent, his crime severely impacted his professional prospects. Post-release, Swaibu now works with football organizations to educate players about the dangers of corruption, demonstrating that even after prison, lessons can be learned.

Bruno Fernandes de Souza

Also in the spotlight is Bruno Fernandes de Souza, a talented Brazilian goalkeeper, who was convicted in 2013 for his involvement in the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend.

His case is one of the most extreme examples of criminal behavior by a footballer, leading to the permanent derailment of a promising career and highlighting the severe consequences of violent crime.

Robinho

Brazilian forward Robinho, who played for Real Madrid and AC Milan, faced international legal scrutiny when he was sentenced to nine years in Italy for involvement in gang misconduct.

Robinho of Medipol Basaksehir during a Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig football match vs. Besiktas JK on April 13, 2019 at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul. Image credit: VI Images

Source: Getty Images

Robinho in prison

Previously, YEN.com.gh covered in detail the prison sentence handed to former Real Madrid and Manchester City winger Robinho in Brazil.

The ruling sparked widespread debate about the conduct of high-profile footballers both on and off the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh