Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stepped away from live football punditry to dedicate more time to caring for his son, Aiden, who has severe autism.

The former England midfielder revealed that every aspect of his work and daily routine now revolves around his son’s needs.

Paul Scholes (right) steps back from TNT Sports football punditry to focus on his autistic son’s care. Image credit: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Paul Scholes leaves TNT Sports punditry job

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Paul Scholes opened up about his decision to quit live TV work, explaining that his son’s condition requires constant attention and structure, as reported by One Football. Aiden, 20, is non-verbal but understands much of what happens around him.

According to The Standard, Scholes said that while his son cannot communicate with words, those close to him can interpret his sounds and gestures.

Scholes, 50, was a familiar face on TNT Sports’ coverage of Manchester United games, including their Europa League run last season. His final on-screen appearance came in May, during United’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in Bilbao. However, he has since chosen to stop traveling for work to ensure he can stick to Aiden’s daily schedule.

Paul Scholes with his children, Arron, Alicia and Aiden prior to his Testimonial Match between Manchester United and New York Cosmos at Old Trafford on August 5, 2011. Image credit: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Paul Scholes' divorce

Since splitting from his wife Claire in 2020 after 27 years of marriage, the pair have shared care duties equally. Scholes explained that their son thrives on routine, swimming every Tuesday, eating out on Thursdays, and shopping trips for chocolate on Sundays. Though Aiden doesn’t grasp time or days, he recognizes each activity as part of his weekly rhythm.

All of Scholes’ current commitments, including his new podcast with Nicky B. and Paddy McGuinness, are built around this routine. He now prefers studio-based work or projects that allow him to remain close to home.

Last season, his Europa League duties clashed with his parenting schedule, leading to distress for Aiden, which convinced Scholes to make a permanent change.

The former midfielder has also shared glimpses of his life with Aiden on social media, receiving heartfelt messages from parents in similar situations. He admitted that he only posts the positive moments, avoiding images from more difficult times when his son becomes agitated.

As featured by The Standard, Scholes described the early years as the toughest, often turning up to Manchester United training sessions with bite or scratch marks. He never sought sympathy, believing talking about it wouldn’t change the situation. Now, his main concern is the future, what will happen to Aiden when he is no longer around to care for him.

