A legendary Philadelphia broadcaster passes away after decades of bringing local sports to life with his iconic voice and passion

Known for his long association with one of the city’s top universities, he became a cherished figure in both college and professional sports coverage

Fans and colleagues remember him for his warmth, storytelling, and the deep connection he built with generations of listeners

Philadelphia broadcasting icon Harry Donahue has passed away at the age of 77 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Donahue, the longtime voice of Temple University’s basketball and football programs, often described himself as “the luckiest man in the world.”

Broadcasting legend Harry Donahue dies at age 77 after a battle with cancer. Photo: @harydona.

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Mail, Temple University announced his passing on Wednesday, honouring his immense contribution to the school’s athletic legacy and his impact on fans throughout Philadelphia.

He started his broadcasting journey with KYW Newsradio in 1974, initially working as a freelancer before becoming a full-time anchor in 1978.

For 35 years, he hosted morning news and sports segments, earning a reputation as one of the city’s most trusted voices.

Donahue began his work with Temple Athletics in 1984, calling football games before expanding his role to men’s basketball coverage.

His decades-long presence behind the microphone made him a defining figure in Philadelphia sports broadcasting.

His illustrious career earned him induction into both the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame (2000) and the Temple Basketball Ring of Honour (2020).

Tributes pour in for Harry Donahue

Following the news of his passing, tributes flooded social media. Temple Owls posted on X:

"We’re deeply saddened by the passing of longtime Voice of the Owls, Harry Donahue. A Philadelphia broadcasting legend, his Temple career spanned five decades, bringing the passion and pride of Temple Athletics to fans across the city and beyond. Our love and thoughts go out to the Donahue family and the Owl community. Rest in peace, Harry."

Below is the post on X.

Beyond college sports, the Philadelphia native also covered the Eagles and 76ers and hosted Inside Golf, a long-running show on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Reflecting on his career earlier this year, Donahue told KYW:

“Can I think of any job I’d rather have than talking sports in the city that I grew up in, in the city that I grew to love? Who gets a chance to cover these types of teams and individuals in the city where they grew up? That was the special thing for me.”

Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson described Donahue as “more than the voice of Temple Athletics, he was the heartbeat of our community.”

He added:

“For decades, his passion, professionalism, and love for the Owls brought our football and men’s basketball programs to life for countless fans. His storytelling connected generations of Temple students, alumni, and supporters, and his legacy will forever echo through our university. On behalf of Temple Athletics, we extend our deepest condolences to Harry’s family, friends, and all who were touched by his remarkable career.”

Harry Donahue is hailed for “bringing the passion and pride of Temple Athletics to fans across the city.” Photo: @harydona.

Source: Twitter

Harry Donahue's death comes four months after renowned SuperSport commentator Phumlani Msibi passed away at the age of 57.

The 57-year-old Durban native died following a brief illness.

Msibi rose to prominence through his work in both boxing and football, famously coining the phrase “Coach, thoughts please?” during post-match interviews in the Premier Soccer League.

Born on December 15, 1967, in Durban, Phumlani Msibi was a gifted storyteller with a deep passion for sports, particularly football and boxing.

His talent for live commentary and insightful analysis made him a beloved figure in South African broadcasting.

International sports journalist dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the sports broadcasting world mourned the loss of John Brenkus, an American trailblazer in sports science media and a passionate advocate for mental health awareness.

The former ESPN and Fox Sports personality reportedly died on May 31, 2025, at the age of 54, following a difficult battle with depression.

Source: YEN.com.gh