Former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has finally broken his silence amid his reported interest in playing for the Black Stars after Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The 26-year-old, born in London to Ghanaian parents, has long been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association but has repeatedly turned down offers to represent the Black Stars in the past.

Ghana or England? Nketiah's international future in focus

During his early years, Nketiah’s progression through England’s youth system made his choice to represent the Three Lions appear natural.

He eventually made his senior debut in a friendly against Australia on October 13, 2023.

However, his international journey with England has since stalled, with players such as Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, and Liam Delap now preferred as backups to Harry Kane.

That situation has reignited talk of a possible switch of allegiance to Ghana, and this time, Nketiah seems more open than ever.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, back in 2022, he said:

“My parents are both Ghanaians, so yeah, of course, it’s a possibility, you know. I’m open to both — playing for Ghana or England. When I was younger, playing for England made sense after coming through the youth ranks. But if Ghana call me up, I’ll be there.”

Nketiah breaks silence about Ghana, fans react

According to renowned sports broadcaster Saddick Adams, a source close to Nketiah’s family revealed that the Crystal Palace forward now feels settled and mature enough to “give his very best” if Ghana reaches out.

His recent public statements have also reflected a deep affection for his roots.

While receiving a community impact award at the Best of Africa Awards in London, Nketiah proudly spoke about his admiration for the country.

“Ghana has a lot of amazing people, and we have some talented artists, talented football players and talented people in general. I just think they are a bit better than a lot of African countries…” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Below is the video of Nketiah's comments about Ghana:

Nketiah’s remarks have triggered mixed emotions among Ghanaian fans online.

@GhanaianPlayers wrote:

“I won’t be surprised if he makes the squad, though!”

@a_mugeez countered:

“Let him speak Ga and Dagomba. Still, he will not go to the World Cup with us.”

@EssilfieJorge added humorously:

“He can even sit on the floor and eat fufu, or banku or waakye with his hands, koraaa, still he won’t go for the World Cup. He should wait for England!”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association appears unwilling to entertain a U-turn from players who previously declined to represent the nation. GFA President Kurt Okraku stated on 3 Sports:

“Players who have not shown enough commitment to the Ghanaian flag will not be part of us.”

Head coach Otto Addo shared a similar sentiment.

Nketiah, others who could bolster Black Stars

