Ghanaian-born midfielder Salifu Ibrahim is reportedly on the verge of switching his international allegiance to Benin

The former Hearts of Oak playmaker, who won the MVP Award in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, currently plies his trade in the Kosovan top flight

Salifu will join the growing list of players who have chosen to represent other African nations over Ghana should his switch go through

Salifu Ibrahim is reportedly on the cusp of representing Benin after growing frustrated with years of neglect from Black Stars selectors.

The 27-year-old, once a standout in the Ghana Premier League, is said to have already begun the process of changing nationality in pursuit of a more promising international career.

Salifu Ibrahim is set to represent Benin at the international level.

Salifu Ibrahim set to represent Benin

Salifu, affectionately called Di Maria by fans, first rose to prominence with Techiman Eleven Wonders before cementing his name at Hearts of Oak, where he became one of the most influential playmakers in domestic football.

His performances earned him widespread admiration, yet despite his consistency, successive Ghana coaches continued to overlook him for national duty.

Watch highlights of Salifu's performance in the 2020/21 GPL:

According to Ghanasoccernet, Salifu qualifies to represent Benin through family roots and has received assurances from officials of the Benin Football Federation about his importance to the team’s future.

Sources close to the player say the decision was influenced by the potential of playing time and a well-defined role under head coach Gernot Rohr.

Myjoyonline adds that the veteran German tactician is reportedly impressed with the midfielder’s creativity and work rate and is eager to hand him a call-up should the documentation be completed on time.

Salifu Ibrahim holds the Kosovan Premier League title after helping FC Drita clinch the trophy in the 2024/25 season.

Salifu currently plies his trade in Kosovo with FC Drita, where he helped the club secure the league title in his debut campaign.

This season, he has featured four times across all competitions, recording one goal and one assist, per Transfermarkt data.

If his switch is finalised in time, Salifu could make his debut at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, a competition Ghana failed to qualify for the first time in two decades.

Benin, drawn in Group D alongside Senegal, DR Congo, and Botswana, are preparing for their first major tournament in years after narrowly missing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghanaians who have chosen other African nations

Should FIFA approve the nationality change, Salifu will join a growing list of Ghana-born footballers who now represent other African nations.

Former Ghana Premier League top scorer Yaw Annor plays for Togo, while Daniel Sosah, once of Bechem United, has become a key player for Niger.

Watch Sosah explain why he chose Niger over Ghana:

Salifu’s decision underscores a larger concern within Ghanaian football about player recognition and management.

For the midfielder, however, the focus now shifts to a new beginning — one that could finally give him the international stage he has long deserved.

Salifu Ibrahim's life in Kosovo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Salifu Ibrahim’s seamless adaptation to life in Kosovo, where he has quickly found his footing with FC Drita.

His social media updates reflect a footballer thriving both on the pitch and in his personal life, exuding confidence and joy in his new environment.

