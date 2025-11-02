Mohammed Kudus outmusced Moises Caicedo in a fierce 50-50 duel during the Tottenham vs Chelsea clash

A TikTok video of Kudus overpowering Caicedo quickly went viral, with the Ghanaian impressively displaying his remarkable strength and power

Joao Pedro’s first-half strike, created through excellent play by Caicedo, sealed a 1-0 victory for Chelsea, moving them up to fourth in the table

Mohammed Kudus once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the strongest players on the ball, showcasing incredible physical power against Moises Caicedo during the Tottenham versus Chelsea clash.

Joao Pedro scored the decisive goal as Chelsea secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby on Saturday night.

Mohammed Kudus Mesmerises Moises Caicedo with Insane Body Strength

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian forward’s first-half strike, which came after excellent buildup play from Caicedo, was enough for Enzo Maresca’s men to claim all three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The victory lifted Chelsea into fourth place in the Premier League table, level on points with third-placed Tottenham, with both teams sitting eight points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Caicedo was a standout performer for Chelsea in North London, dominating the midfield battle with his energy, passing, and intelligent positioning.

According to Sports Mole, the Ecuadorian midfielder ended the game with an impressive 86% pass completion rate, reaffirming his reputation as one of the best central midfielders in world football when in top form.

Kudus mesmerises Caicedo

However, one moment during the match caught the attention of fans on social media, as Kudus reminded Caicedo who truly commands physical battles.

In a clip shared on TikTok, Kudus could be seen engaging in a fierce 50-50 challenge with the Chelsea midfielder.

After receiving a short pass from Xavi Simons on the flank, Kudus found himself quickly closed down by the onrushing Caicedo, who attempted to dispossess him.

But the Ghana international was having none of it, using his impressive body strength, Kudus held his ground, shrugging off Caicedo’s challenge with ease.

The force of Kudus’s shoulder-to-shoulder contact sent the Ecuadorian tumbling to the turf as the Tottenham star maintained possession and continued the play.

The moment quickly went viral, with fans praising Kudus’s remarkable balance, control, and physical dominance.

Watch Kudus' vs Caicedo video below:

It was a small but powerful reminder of why Kudus believes he is one of the Premier League’s strongest players, capable of combining finesse with formidable strength to outmuscle even the best midfield enforcers in the game.

Cucurella dominates Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the London Derby on Saturday, November 1, 2025, with Marc Cucurella emerging as the standout performer.

The Spaniard put in a defensive masterclass that neutralised Mohammed Kudus, earning widespread praise from fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh