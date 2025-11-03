Tottenham Hotspur could end up with two players represented by the same agent if their move for Samu Aghehowa materializes

A Ghanaian football expert has urged Thomas Frank and Spurs to be more patient with Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur, prompting the Europa League holders they need to reinforce, especially in attack

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly edging closer to signing FC Porto’s prolific young forward Samu Aghehowa, as the London club look to fix their growing issues in front of goal ahead of the January transfer window.

Spurs have endured a worrying run of form, failing to score in three of their last four games across all competitions. Their most recent defeat, a frustrating 1-0 loss to Chelsea, once again exposed the side’s blunt attack, leaving manager Thomas Frank searching for answers.

According to a Sky Sports report, Tottenham lacked any real attacking threat against Chelsea, managing zero clear chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Randal Kolo Muani, brought in to spearhead the frontline, was limited to just 16 touches before being replaced, while Mathys Tel, another summer arrival, has found the net only once in the Premier League so far. The lack of cutting edge has become a major concern, and Spurs’ hierarchy now appears ready to act.

Tottenham push for Aghehowa deal

Reports from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã, as cited by Football Fan Cast, suggest that Tottenham are now leading the chase for Samu Aghehowa, ahead of Chelsea, who are also monitoring the striker. Porto are open to selling the 21-year-old talent for around €80 million (£70 million), a figure slightly below his €100 million (£88 million) release clause.

The Portuguese giants reportedly view that amount as “irresistible,” meaning Spurs could complete the signing if they match or exceed the £65 million they paid for Dominic Solanke earlier this year.

Aghehowa has been one of Europe’s most exciting emerging strikers. The Spanish-born forward, who shares the same agent as Mohammed Kudus, enjoyed a breakout campaign in Portugal last season, netting 19 goals in 30 league games. This term, he has continued his remarkable rise with nine goals in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Many pundits have tipped the young striker for global stardom earlier this year, describing him as one of the most complete finishers of his generation.

With Kolo Muani and Tel struggling to find form, Tottenham’s pursuit of Aghehowa could be the move that transforms their attack heading into the second half of the season.

Expert backs Spurs to stay patient with Kudus

Meanwhile, in a chat with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football analyst Agyemang Duah Prince has weighed in on Tottenham’s situation, noting that the club appears “relatively satisfied” with Mohammed Kudus’ performances so far.

“Tottenham seem okay with Kudus’ contribution. He’s been adapting to the pace of the Premier League, but the club would love to see him add more goals and assists as the season progresses.”

Duah added that Kudus’ work rate and creativity have stood out, even as the team struggles collectively in attack.

“He’s showing maturity and confidence, now it’s about consistency,” he remarked.

Tottenham's most key players

