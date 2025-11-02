Lamine Yamal seems to have quickly moved on from his breakup with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole

The 18-year-old netted his third La Liga goal just hours after confirming the end of their three-month relationship

Fans have since flooded social media with mixed but humorous reactions, with many Barcelona supporters joking that Yamal might actually play better single

Barcelona’s teen sensation Lamine Yamal once again showed maturity beyond his years, responding to personal heartbreak with a performance full of character and class.

Just hours after confirming the end of his relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, the 18-year-old stole the spotlight in Barcelona’s clash with Elche, scoring his third goal of the La Liga season.

Lamine Yamal scores hours after breakup

Yamal needed only nine minutes to make his mark. After a surging run down the flank from Alejandro Balde, the fullback squared a teasing ball across the box, according to Al Jazeera.

Yamal’s first touch wrong-footed the Elche defender, and with remarkable composure, he fired home from close range to give Barcelona the lead.

The crowd erupted inside the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, and the teenager responded by pointing to the club’s badge, a powerful symbol of his commitment to the Catalan side amid off-field distractions.

Watch the video of Yamal's goal:

Yamal’s form amid pubalgia injury

For a player still in his teens, Yamal’s ability to stay composed under pressure has impressed fans and pundits.

His goal not only opened the scoring but also set the tone for Barcelona’s return to form after their El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

Two minutes after his strike, Ferran Torres doubled the advantage, while Rafa Mir pulled one back for Elche before halftime.

What makes Yamal’s display even more remarkable is that he’s been playing through pain.

The youngster has been dealing with discomfort in his lower abdomen and groin, symptoms of pubalgia, often called a sportsman’s hernia.

It’s a condition that plagues many top-level athletes, causing pain and restricting movement. Barcelona’s medical staff is now working closely with physiotherapists to manage the issue and ensure it doesn’t worsen.

Yamal’s ability to separate personal emotions from professional focus earned him massive praise online.

Supporters filled social media with admiration, highlighting how he continues to thrive despite challenges. Some even joked that single life might be boosting his form.

@ElUnico5223 claimed:

"He’s now scoring after breaking up with his girlfriend that’s true greatness."

@FromN5_ reacted:

"My boy is so back."

@motionboykb added:

"He chose ball over pleasure; I rate it."

@Sage_FCB teased Chelsea supporters ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League tie:

"Pray for Chelsea."

@lee11112101 joked:

"She needs to be arrested for her crimes against football; she almost destroyed my young Goat's career."

Additional goals from Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford rendered Rafa Mir’s strike a mere consolation as Barcelona returned to winning ways.

Sharing his thoughts after the game, Daily Guide Network and Focus FM journalist Fitman Jaara told YEN.com.gh:

“I agree that Lamine Yamal is destined for greatness, but he needs to manage his personal and off-the-field matters carefully. No matter how focused he is, there’s always a possibility that issues outside the pitch could affect his performances.”

Yamal's ex breaks her silence after split

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nicki Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Lamine Yamal, had broken her silence to set the record straight following their recent breakup.

In a statement to photographer Jordi Martín, the Argentine singer addressed the rumours head-on, aiming to put an end to the growing speculation.

