Africa has long been a cradle of football excellence, and its latest generation of stars is cementing that legacy on the global stage.

From breathtaking goals in Europe’s top leagues to eye-watering market values, these players are flying the African flag with pride and power.

Top 7 Most Valuable African Players: Mohammed Kudus and Semenyo Make the Cut

Top 7 most valuable African players

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the seven most valuable African footballers right now, according to data from Transfermarkt.

The list includes familiar faces lighting up England, France, and Turkey — though surprisingly, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah misses out this time.

7. Antoine Semenyo (Ghana) – €55 million

From battling through rejection in England’s lower leagues to starring in the Premier League, Semenyo’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

The Bournemouth striker’s explosive pace and tireless work rate have turned heads across Europe. Manchester United, Tottenham, and Liverpool are all reportedly monitoring him as a potential long-term attacking option.

6. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) – €55 million

Few players embody flair and versatility quite like Kudus. The Tottenham playmaker has dazzled fans with his quick feet and fearless creativity, often leaving defenders in his wake.

With one goal and four assists already this season, his steady rise continues. Many pundits regard him as one of Europe’s most complete attacking midfielders, a statement rehashed by Didier Drogba.

5. Carlos Baleba (Cameroon) – €60 million

Brighton’s midfield maestro has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young players.

His composure under pressure and ability to dictate tempo have made him indispensable for the Seagulls. Manchester United once eyed him for over €100 million, which shows just how highly rated he is in English football circles.

4. Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) – €65 million

Another Cameroonian making waves is Bryan Mbeumo. Since swapping Brentford for Manchester United in the summer, his creativity and adaptability have been crucial for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Mbeumo has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford, proving he can thrive under pressure and deliver in key moments.

3. Omar Marmoush (Egypt) – €70 million

After shining with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, Marmoush’s move to Manchester City elevated his profile even further.

His direct running and eye for goal have made him a valuable asset for Pep Guardiola’s team. Though his form dipped slightly toward the end of last season, he remains one of the continent’s brightest attacking talents.

2. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) – €75 million

The Nigerian goal machine is back in business. Now starring for Galatasaray, Osimhen has rediscovered his scoring touch, leading the Turkish giants’ title charge.

His relentless energy and clinical finishing have made him a nightmare for defenders. Having already etched his name in history as the first African to win Serie A’s Golden Boot, he continues to raise the bar for strikers across the continent, as noted by GOAL.

1. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) – €80 million

Topping the chart is Morocco’s dynamic right back, Achraf Hakimi. The PSG star has once again proven why he is regarded as one of the best in the world at his position.

His blend of pace, intelligence, and attacking flair helped Paris Saint-Germain secure a historic quadruple last season. With individual awards piling up, Hakimi’s dominance shows no signs of slowing down.

Kudus and Semenyo miss out on CAF POTY

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards have been unveiled, with Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo notably missing out.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi have emerged as the frontrunners for the coveted African Player of the Year title.

