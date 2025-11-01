Mohammed Kudus endured a quiet evening for Tottenham Hotspur as Chelsea edged out the Lilywhites in the London Derby

The 25-year-old found it difficult to influence the game, largely due to the outstanding defensive work of Marc Cucurella

Fans who followed the encounter took to social media to applaud the Spanish full-back for effectively neutralising the Ghanaian playmaker throughout the match

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the London Derby on Saturday, November 1, 2025, with Marc Cucurella emerging as the standout performer.

The Spaniard put in a defensive masterclass that neutralised Spurs’ talisman Mohammed Kudus, earning widespread praise from fans.

Marc Cucurella Dominates Mohammed Kudus as Chelsea Silence Spurs in London Derby

Source: Getty Images

Cucurella dominates Kudus, fans react

From the opening whistle, Cucurella looked composed and assured, reading the game brilliantly and shutting down Kudus whenever the Ghanaian tried to make inroads.

His relentless pressing, smart positioning, and sharp tackling frustrated Tottenham’s most dangerous attacker, who struggled to find his rhythm throughout the encounter.

Kudus, known for his explosive runs and flair, was expected to pose a serious threat down the right flank, but Cucurella’s awareness and timing proved too much for him.

Every time the 25-year-old attempted to drive forward, the Spaniard was there to smother out the danger, leaving the Nima-born star visibly exasperated.

The Barcelona-born defender’s performance also highlighted Chelsea’s growing defensive cohesion under Enzo Maresca, with the Blues looking well-drilled and disciplined across the backline.

Supporters flooded social media after the match to celebrate Cucurella’s stellar showing, with many claiming he completely “pocketed” Kudus.

YEN.com.gh captured some of the most popular reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@mideenigmA joked:

"Kudus still in his pocket as we speak."

@RARAAVIS_EMPIRE wrote:

"Cucu has kept him on slow mo!"

@rock_ugobo observed:

"He literally shut him out for 90mins."

@cfcmajor_ added:

"Cucurella had Kudus on lock throughout the game."

@EddieOliech summed it up:

"Marc Cucurella did some homework on how to defend against Kudus. Impressive so far."

Kudus endures frustrating outing vs Chelsea

The Right to Dream Academy graduate endured a rare off-night. According to post-match data, Kudus completed only two of his five dribble attempts, won five of 11 ground duels, and failed to deliver a single accurate cross.

He did, however, manage 13 successful passes in the final third and registered one shot on target before being booked in the 74th minute.

The defeat marked Tottenham’s third straight loss in all competitions, following their EFL Cup exit to Newcastle United.

Despite the setback, Ange Postecoglou’s side remains third on the Premier League table with 17 points from 10 matches.

Spurs will now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they face FC Copenhagen on November 4, hoping to bounce back and rediscover their early-season form.

Kudus chooses between Messi and Ronaldo, Accra and London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus set social media abuzz after a viral “this-or-that” challenge revealed his candid choices.

The 25-year-old Tottenham star was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, London and Accra, among several other fun and thought-provoking options.

Source: YEN.com.gh