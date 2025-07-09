Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus is on the cusp of sealing a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur

The Black Stars playmaker is expected to leave West Ham United this summer after contributing 32 goals in 80 games

A popular prophet has shared a vision regarding Kudus, cautioning him about his decision to move to North London

Mohammed Kudus is on the verge of sealing a high-profile transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, according to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian midfielder is expected to complete the move in the coming days, with Spurs agreeing to pay £55 million for his services.

Mohammed Kudus is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur after spending two seasons with West Ham United.

Kudus set to join Tottenham Hotspur for £55m

After two seasons with West Ham United, Kudus is set to sign a six-year deal with the North London club.

He is due for a medical examination on Thursday, July 10, which, if successful, will officially confirm his switch to the reigning Europa League champions.

Pending Thursday's medical, Goal reports that Kudus is expected to join the Lilywhites before their first pre-season friendly against Reading at Select Car Leasing Stadium on July 19.

Ghanaians react to Kudus joining Tottenham

News of Kudus' imminent transfer has sparked a flurry of reactions across social media, especially from football fans on X (formerly Twitter). Here's how some of them responded:

@GeorgeAnagli welcomed the move:

"This is huge!! Good news. Congratulations and all the best to our star boy! 👏🏽"

@CFC_Janty commended Kudus' decision:

"Fair enough Spurs, great signing."

@CFCEstevao_ chimed in:

"Wow. Chelsea really let this gem go?"

@pharm_panic agreed with most people:

"Very good deal for both parties."

@Tofuisacheese shared a different opinion:

"Should have joined Chelsea, bro."

Analysing Mohammed Kudus' performance at West Ham

Kudus made an instant impact after joining the Hammers in 2023.

In his debut campaign, he notched up 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 appearances, drawing widespread praise for his creativity and goal-scoring instinct.

Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham United against Kevin Danso's Tottenham Hotspur on May 4, 2025.

However, his form saw a slight dip during the following 2024/25 season, where he managed just five goals and four assists in 35 outings.

Still, over his two-year stay in East London, he registered a respectable 32 goal contributions (19 goals and 13 assists) from 80 matches across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Prophet warns Kudus against Tottenham move

While Kudus’ move to Tottenham is being hailed as a smart career decision by many, it appears to contradict a recent prophecy by Ghanaian preacher Prophet Clement Testimony.

The spiritual leader of the Wordlight Revival Centre claimed in a vision that Kudus must avoid clubs with white or blue kits, colours famously associated with both Spurs and Chelsea.

According to the prophet, choosing such colours could spell disaster for the Ghana star’s football career.

“His destiny is tied to red,” the prophet declares

In that same message, Prophet Testimony stated that the player's future success is spiritually aligned with the colour red.

Ironically, no club with red as its main colour has made an offer for Kudus so far.

Although he was once linked with a move to Liverpool and, more recently, to Manchester United, both of whom sport red jerseys, no formal approach has been confirmed from either side.

Five areas Kudus must focus on ahead of Spurs move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted five key areas Mohammed Kudus must focus on to regain top form and shine in the 2025/26 season.

A major point of concern is his decision-making on the pitch, which could be the key to unlocking his full potential at Tottenham.

