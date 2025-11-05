Ousmane Dembele was forced off early with another injury shortly after his goal was ruled out by VAR

Achraf Hakimi suffered a serious tackle that could put his Africa Cup of Nations hopes in jeopardy

PSG endured a difficult night as injuries and a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich deepened Luis Enrique’s problems

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League night against Bayern Munich turned into another nightmare as Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele suffered yet another injury setback.

The French winger’s return to top form was cut short after limping off midway through the first half, leaving the Parc des Princes crowd stunned and worried about his fitness once again.

Bayern Munich defeat PSG as Dembele suffers

Dembele thought he had given PSG hope in the 23rd minute when he chested down Achraf Hakimi’s cross and slotted past Manuel Neuer, as noted by Fox Sports. The stadium erupted, but the joy was short-lived. VAR replays showed the winger was marginally offside, and the goal was chalked off. Just moments later, things took a darker turn.

Clutching his right thigh in visible pain, Dembele signalled to the bench and was immediately replaced by Bradley Barcola, according to GOAL. Frustrated, he headed straight down the tunnel, shaking his head as the crowd fell silent. It was a worrying scene for fans who had just begun to see the 28-year-old regain his sharpness after months of injury troubles.

Ousmane Dembele's injury struggles

This wasn’t the first warning sign. Only days earlier, cameras caught Ousmane Dembele in discomfort during PSG’s 1-0 Ligue 1 win over OGC Nice, telling teammates, “It hurts so bad,” while pointing to his hamstring. Despite those concerns, Luis Enrique assured the media that his star man was “fully fit” and ready to face Bayern. Unfortunately, that optimism quickly faded.

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard admitted the issue might be unrelated to Dembele’s previous injury but insisted further tests were needed.

“It seems to be something new. We have to be careful,” he told Canal+.

Meanwhile, following Dembele's setback, Bayern’s Luis Díaz, who had already opened the scoring, capitalised again seven minutes later with a powerful finish to make it 2-0. PSG’s woes deepened when Hakimi suffered a horror tackle from Díaz late in the first half, one that earned the Bayern forward a red card after VAR intervention. The Moroccan full-back had to be carried off, raising fears he could miss next month’s Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

Although Joao Neves pulled one back in the second half, PSG couldn’t find the equaliser, falling 2-1 at home. The defeat left Enrique’s men with more questions than answers, especially about the growing injury list threatening to derail their season.

PSG's injury crisis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on PSG’s growing injury crisis ahead of their previous Champions League clash with FC Barcelona in this year’s competition.

The French giants had been battling multiple fitness setbacks, raising doubts about their chances of defending their 2024/25 UCL crown.

