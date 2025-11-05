English-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Michelle Agyemang, has achieved another personal milestone

The 19-year-old Arsenal loanee has enjoyed an outstanding 2025, playing a key role in helping England clinch the Women’s European Championship

Her brilliant run, however, has been cut short after she suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury

Michelle Agyemang has etched her name in football history after being crowned the best young female footballer in the world.

The 19-year-old forward clinched the 2025 Golden Girl Award following a remarkable season that saw her shine for both club and country.

Michelle Agyemang wins Golden Girl Award

Agyemang becomes the first English player, and notably, the first of Ghanaian descent, to ever win the honour.

Currently on loan at Brighton from Arsenal, Agyemang’s performances for England’s Lionesses stood out during the 2025 European Championship, where she netted two decisive goals to help her team lift the trophy.

Her brilliance earned her the Young Player of the Tournament accolade from UEFA’s Technical Study Group, a testament to her influence on the continental stage.

Michelle's recognition arrives during a difficult moment in her young career.

She suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last month during England’s 3–0 victory over Australia in a friendly.

The setback came just as she was finding consistency, having started five of Brighton’s six Women’s Super League matches this season.

Born on February 3, 2006, in South Ockendon, Essex, to Ghanaian parents, Michelle’s rise has been steady and inspiring.

Despite the injury, she remains one of the most exciting young prospects in women’s football and is expected to return stronger in 2026.

What is the Golden Girl Award?

The Golden Girl Award, organised by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, recognises the most outstanding under-21 female footballer each year.

A panel of 50 seasoned sports journalists from across Europe voted Michelle as the winner.

Past recipients include Germany’s Jule Brand in 2022, Real Madrid’s Linda Caicedo in 2023, and Barcelona’s Vicky Lopez in 2024.

Agyemang was officially announced as the 2025 winner at a press briefing on November 4, with the award ceremony scheduled for December 1.

Desire Doue wins Golden Boy

In the men’s category, Paris Saint-Germain’s Desire Doue was named the 2025 Golden Boy.

The 20-year-old Frenchman enjoyed an outstanding campaign, guiding PSG to an unprecedented quadruple that included their maiden UEFA Champions League triumph.

He scored 16 goals and provided 16 assists across 61 appearances, including a memorable brace in the final against Inter Milan.

Ironically, both Michelle and Desire share an unfortunate similarity: injury.

Doue is currently sidelined, having missed eight games this season due to a knock that has kept him out for 46 days, according to Transfermarkt.

Both young stars now face a test of resilience as they recover, but their remarkable achievements ensure their names remain among football’s brightest rising talents.

