Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew has finally found his scoring boots again after ending a frustrating 52-day goal drought for Leicester City.

The experienced attacker struck from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to give the Foxes the lead against Middlesbrough in their English Championship encounter.

Jordan Ayew scores his first goal for Leicester City since mid-September. Photo by George Wood.

Jordan Ayew ends 52-day goal drought

The 34-year-old had started Leicester’s previous match, a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn, on the bench.

But Cifuentes decided to hand him a starting role against Middlesbrough, a decision that paid off handsomely.

Ayew seized the opportunity, delivering a lively display full of determination and energy.

The strike was his second of the season, following his earlier goal on matchday five against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

Beyond his finish, Ayew’s tireless pressing and intelligent movement kept the opposition defence constantly alert.

It was a timely reminder of the former Aston Villa and Crystal Palace forward's class and composure, coming after a barren run of eight matches without finding the back of the net.

His goal, however, was not enough as Marti Cifuentes’ men conceded late in the game. Luke Ayling's header meant the Foxes are winless in their last five games.

According to BBC Sport, despite the disappointing nature of the result, it did end a run of three straight losses, but it is now just one win in 10 games as Leicester remain in the bottom half.

How Ayew's form at club level compares to Ghana

His form at club level may have dipped in recent weeks, but for Ghana, the Leicester star has been in scintillating shape.

During the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, he netted seven times in ten appearances and provided seven assists, the highest tally by any player across the continent, as cited by Flashscore.

Sharing his thoughts on Ayew’s goal ahead of the upcoming Kirin Cup, where Ghana will face Japan and Korea Republic, Fitman Jaara of Daily Guide Network and Focus FM told YEN.com.gh:

"Ayew’s consistency for the national team has highlighted his versatility and experience, proving he remains one of Ghana’s most dependable forwards with the Kirin Cup on the horizon.

"His recent goal could very well spark a turnaround at Leicester as the Foxes push for promotion to the Premier League."

Jordan Ayew holds the ball as his teammates chase him in celebration following his goal against Middlesbrough on November 4, 2025. Photo by Morgan Harlow.

With renewed confidence and rhythm, the Black Stars captain will look to build on this performance when Leicester travels to face Norwich City at Carrow Road on November 8, per Sofascore.

