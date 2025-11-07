Belgian winger with Ghanaian roots, Jeremy Doku, has officially bid farewell to bachelorhood after marrying his girlfriend, Shireen

The Manchester City star’s wedding comes just three months after his grand proposal in Dubai, which followed his memorable visit to Ghana

Friends, fellow footballers, and fans took to social media to celebrate the couple’s union, showering them with warm wishes and heartfelt congratulations

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku officially married his long-time girlfriend, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond, in a heartwarming ceremony held on November 6, 2025.

The Belgian star with Ghanaian roots announced the joyous news on Instagram, marking yet another highlight in what has already been a special year for him both on and off the pitch.

Jeremy Doku marries long-time girlfriend

The 23-year-old, known for his lightning pace and dazzling footwork, showed a different kind of finesse on his wedding day.

Dressed sharply in a black tuxedo, he exchanged vows with Shireen, who looked radiant in a simple yet elegant white gown.

Their union comes just three months after his grand proposal in Dubai, a romantic moment that captivated fans around the world.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the occasion, Doku captioned his post with a verse from the Bible:

“I HAVE FOUND THE ONE WHOM MY SOUL LOVES. SONG OF SOLOMON 3:4 🙏🏾🙌🏾❤️✝️”

The wedding post quickly drew warm reactions from fans, friends, and fellow footballers.

Francis Amuzu, who has expressed interest in representing Ghana, commented:

“Waaaaaaaw loveeee this 🥺😍 wish you guys a life time blessings ❤️❤️❤️❤️,”

Amuzu's wife, Nora, added:

“Congrats✨ match made in heaven 🩵.”

Manchester City teammate Rico Lewis replied with heart emojis, and Belgian international Dodi Lukebakio celebrated the couple with, “😍🔥.”

Another user, @ttimberlake, wrote, “Look at what the Lord has done!!”

Photos from the ceremony, which have since surfaced online, captured the couple’s radiant smiles as they sealed their love surrounded by family and friends.

The pair’s relationship, often admired for its warmth and simplicity, has now blossomed into a lifelong commitment.

Below are the photos:

Doku's performance and stats this season

Away from the lovey-dovey and pomp and pageantry of the wedding, Doku, who acquired a Ghanaian passport during his visit to the country in July, has been impressive on the pitch as well.

According to Transfermarkt, the Belgian forward has registered eight goal contributions this season: four goals and four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

As Manchester City push for trophies on multiple fronts, Doku will hope his marriage brings an extra dose of good fortune.

Having featured in City’s midweek win over Borussia Dortmund, the newlywed is set to return to action in the Premier League when the champions face Liverpool in a highly anticipated clash on Sunday, November 9, as cited by Sofascore.

