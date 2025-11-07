Aston Villa reshuffled their leadership after Unai Emery removed Emiliano Martinez as vice-captain

Martinez lost his role following a failed transfer move to Manchester United in the summer

Ezri Konsa replaced Martinez as Aston Villa’s new vice-captain under Emery’s direction

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has confirmed that Emiliano Martinez has been stripped of his role as vice-captain, with Ezri Konsa now stepping up as second in command behind John McGinn.

The decision follows months of speculation surrounding Martinez’s future after his failed transfer to Manchester United during the summer window.

Premier League star Emiliano Martinez loses leadership role amid transfer controversy. Image credit: George Foreman

Source: Getty Images

Emery reshuffles Aston Villa leadership

The Argentine goalkeeper, who has been a key figure for Villa since joining in 2020, was notably without the armband in Thursday night’s clash against Maccabi Tel Aviv. Traditionally, Martinez captained the side whenever McGinn was unavailable — but this time, Konsa was chosen to lead the team on the pitch.

According to GOAL, Manchester United had targeted Martinez earlier in the summer as part of their search for a new first-choice goalkeeper. His emotional farewell gesture after Villa’s final home game last season only fueled rumors of a potential exit.

However, despite strong links to Old Trafford, a move never materialized, and the 2022 World Cup winner eventually remained at Villa Park. The club has not publicly connected the vice-captaincy change to the transfer saga, but timing and context have raised eyebrows among fans.

Martinez also missed the opening fixtures of the new Premier League season, before being reinstated by Emery once his form and focus returned. His performances have since stabilized, but this latest development suggests there may still be lingering tensions behind the scenes.

Emiliano Martinez. Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Emery confirms new Villa hierarchy and leadership plan

Speaking on Thursday, Unai Emery clarified the team’s leadership structure but stopped short of explaining the reasons behind the change, as noted by The Mirror.

“The first captain is John McGinn. We decided how we are, as well as managing the next captain,” Emery said, emphasizing the need for clear hierarchy and consistency within the squad.

The Spanish tactician has often stressed the importance of discipline and unity, and his decision to adjust the leadership lineup may be part of a broader effort to maintain harmony in the dressing room as Villa compete in Europe this season.

Despite losing the vice-captaincy, Martinez remains an influential figure at the club and continues to command respect from teammates and supporters alike. His leadership qualities and passion have never been in doubt, but Emery’s reshuffle appears to be a reminder that no player is bigger than the team.

With Villa balancing domestic and European ambitions, all eyes will be on how Martinez responds, both on and off the pitch, in the weeks ahead.

Liverpool captain van Dijk blasts Wayne Rooney

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk blasted Wayne Rooney after the former England star’s controversial comments about him.

The Dutch defender firmly responded, defending his leadership and Liverpool’s impressive form this season.

Source: YEN.com.gh