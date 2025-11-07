Ivorian hero Didier Drogba was once asked to name the greatest football players in the history of the game

The Chelsea legend notably left out both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from his top three choices

While the debate over football's ultimate GOAT rages on, Drogba seems content with his perspective

Didier Drogba stands out as one of football’s most legendary forwards, with a glittering career to match.

Having shared the pitch with countless greats, the Chelsea legend has seen the very best up close.

But when asked to name his three greatest players of all time, he shocked many by leaving out both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Didier Drogba onstage before the Olympic football tournament final draw at Paris 2014 HQ on March 20, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by Aurelien Meunier.

Source: Getty Images

Always one to go against the grain, Drogba built his legacy not on sheer goal numbers, but on the fear he struck into defenders.

Known best for his time at Chelsea, the powerful Ivorian forward combined strength, sharp movement, and a clinical edge, making him a nightmare for even the toughest Premier League backlines.

Didier Drogba presents Roman Abramovic with the Champions League trophy after beating Bayern Munich in the final on May 19, 2012 in Munich, Germany. Photo by Ian MacNicol.

Source: Getty Images

Drogba named three best footballers in History

Drogba, hailed as one of the Premier League’s finest ever strikers, certainly knows what it takes to thrive at the top, which is why his omission of both Messi and Ronaldo in the GOAT debate comes as a surprise.

When it comes to naming the greatest of all time, most fans and players tend to highlight Ronaldo and Messi for their unmatched dominance and lasting impact on football.

However, during a conversation with Rio Ferdinand, the former Chelsea and Galatasaray forward named a different trio as his all-time greatest players.

Drogba, who netted 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea, picked Diego Maradona, alongside two other legends of the game.

“[Diego] Maradona because he gave me the passion for football. Ronaldo [Nazario] because he changed the striker’s game. And [Zinedine] Zidane.”

What Drogba said about Ronaldo Nazario and Zidane

During the interview, Drogba shook his head in admiration of Zidane’s effortless talent.

When Ferdinand noticed Drogba’s face light up at the mention of Ronaldo, the Brazilian icon who starred for clubs like Barcelona, PSV, and Inter Milan, he asked why that name brought such a reaction.

“He’s got pace. One against one, he can make the difference and what he was doing, during that time, is exactly what Cristiano is doing now.”

Speaking about the enigmatic Zidane, Drogba recalled a story that highlighted the Real Madrid legend’s remarkable skill at escaping pressure and effortlessly moving the ball around.

“One of our guys was supposed to mark him, man to man. And every time he was coming close to him, the ball was gone,” he remarked.

Drogba is not the only player who thinks Messi and Ronaldo are not among the three greatest players of all time.

Ronaldinho named three players better than Messi

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho was once asked to name the greatest football players in the history of the game.

While he acknowledged Messi as one of the best, he stopped short of calling him the greatest in history.

In an interview with Marca in 2019, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner expressed:

“I’m happy Messi won the Ballon d’Or. We were friends at Barcelona, but I don’t like comparisons and find it hard to say he’s the best ever.”

"There was Maradona, Pele, Ronaldo [Nazario]... it’s hard to say Messi is the best in all of football history. I can only say he’s the best of his era."

Mesut Ozil's surprise pick for football's GOAT

YEN.com.gh also reported that former Real Madrid and Arsenal star Mesut Ozil gave a surprising answer when asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo as football's GOAT.

Source: YEN.com.gh