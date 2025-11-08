Kudus and Yamal are setting European football alight in the 2025/26 season with their breathtaking dribbles and creative brilliance

The Ghanaian playmaker and the Spanish prodigy continue to torment defenders and dazzle fans with their confidence and flair

Their remarkable similarities make them two of the most electrifying young stars shaping the next era of world football

Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus and Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal are among the brightest attacking stars lighting up European football in the 2025/26 season.

Despite their age gap, the Ghanaian maestro and the Spanish prodigy possess striking similarities that make them a constant threat to defenders across Europe.

Mohammed Kudus and Lamine Yamal dazzle fans with their flair and creativity.

Here are YEN.com.gh's five things both wingers have in common.

1. Kudus and Yamal are fearless dribblers

Both Mohammed Kudus and Lamine Yamal possess the kind of close control and confidence that keeps fans on their feet. Kudus, who made his name at Ajax before joining West Ham United and later Tottenham, is renowned for his ability to glide past opponents with quick turns and sharp body feints.

Yamal, meanwhile, has already shown in La Liga that he can twist defenders inside out with ease, a trait reminiscent of a young Lionel Messi.

According to Opta, Yamal ranks among the top five dribblers in La Liga this season, while ex-West Ham star Mohammed Kudus leads all players in Europe’s top five leagues for successful take-ons, per StatMuse.

2. Kudus and Yamal are left-footed magicians

Another thing that unites the pair is their magical left foot. Mohammed Kudus and Yamal both prefer cutting inside from the right flank to unleash curling efforts toward goal or thread passes into tight spaces.

Kudus’ stunning goal against Manchester City in 2024 and Yamal’s spectacular strike against Mallorca in 2025 are both perfect examples of their trademark moves, quick cut-ins, and precise finishes with that lethal left foot.

3. Chance creators and game changers

Neither player is selfish; they thrive on creating opportunities for teammates. Kudus averages over two key passes per game for Tottenham, while 2025 Ballon d'Or runner-up Yamal’s creativity has already earned him several assists for Barcelona in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Their ability to read the game, pick out runs, and combine in tight spaces makes them valuable assets for any side chasing goals.

4. Positional versatility of Kudus and Yamal

Both players can operate on either wing, a quality that gives their managers tactical flexibility. Kudus, however, offers an extra layer: he can also slot into the No.10 role, where he’s been deployed effectively for Ghana’s Black Stars.

Yamal, though still developing, has occasionally switched flanks at Barcelona, adapting seamlessly to Hansi Flick's fluid system.

Lamine Yamal during Levante vs. Barcelona La Liga game at Ciutat de Valencia on August 23, 2025. Image credit: Manuel Queimadelos

Source: Getty Images

5. Rising stars with global appeal

Though Mohammed Kudus, 25, has yet to absolutely prove himself in the Premier League and on the international stage, while Lamine Yamal, just 18, is tipped to become one of the world’s best, both players are adored by fans.

Their flair, confidence, and maturity beyond their years have drawn admiration from fans across continents. Whether in North London or Catalonia, Greater Accra or Abidjan, both players represent the exciting new generation redefining modern wing play.

