Only seven Ghanaian players have managed to reach the milestone of 100 or more Premier League appearances

Since the mid-1990s, over 25 players from Ghana have played in England’s top division

From scoring spectacular goals to lifting league titles, YEN.com.gh looks at the Ghanaian players with 100 or more appearances in the English topflight

Some of Ghana’s finest footballers have made their mark in the Premier League, bringing flair, power, and unforgettable moments to England’s top flight.

Since Nii Lamptey first appeared for Aston Villa in September 1994, more than 25 Ghanaian players have featured in the league.

7 Ghanaian Players With 100 Appearances in the Premier League

Tony Yeboah soon followed, becoming the first Ghanaian goalscorer with his thunderous strike for Leeds United in February 1995 - one of 24 goals he scored, many of them spectacular.

When it comes to appearances, Michael Essien tops the list with 168 games for Chelsea, where he won two league titles and became one of only three Ghanaians to lift the Premier League trophy.

Here, YEN.com.gh highlights the Ghanaian players who have reached the 100-game milestone in the English top flight.

Michael Essien (168 games)

Essien is arguably the best Ghanaian player to ever play in the Premier League, winning two titles with Chelsea.

He also won three FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League with the English giants. He spent nine years at the London club, making 168 EPL appearances.

Andre Ayew (102 games)

Ayew has played for three different clubs in the English Premier League including West Ham United and most recently Nottingham Forest.

However, he started his Premier League career with Swansea City.

Across all three clubs, Ayew has made 102 Premier League appearances. He played 46 times for Swansea, 43 times for West Ham United and 13 times for Nottingham Forest.

Daniel Amartey

The 30-year-old, who is currently unattached, is also a Premier League winner and was famously part of the 2016 fairytale Leicester City team.

Partey played 106 times in the English Premier League during his days with the Foxes.

He also won the FA Cup with Leicester.

Jordan Ayew

The Ghanaian player with the most appearances in the English Premier League. He has made 296 appearances in the English topflight, including 22 in the current campaign.

Ayew, just like his senior brother, has represented different clubs in the Premier League. Ayew first signed for Aston Villa before joining Swansea City, Crystal Palace and now Leicester City.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Another player with a lot of games in the Premier League is Jeffrey Schlupp. He is also a Premier League winner with Leicester City.

Schlupp has 280 appearances in the Premier League, playing for Leicester City and Crystal Palace. He is currently playing with Norwich.

Thomas Partey

The former Arsenal star recently celebrated his century of appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal.

Partey joined the Gunners in 2020 from Atletico Madrid and has since been a key figure at the Emirates.

Last campaign, he made 35 appearances in the Premier League, per Transfermarkt.

Tariq Lamptey

Lamptey joined the 100 games club after starring against his former club Chelsea last season.

Lamptey made 1 appearance for Chelsea in the EPL before adding 99 at Brighton.

Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo has reached a major milestone in his career, marking his 100th official appearance for Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

The Black Stars forward hit the century mark last Saturday when the Cherries fell 3-1 to reigning champions Manchester City.

The Ghanaian forward, who joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, has grown into a key figure for the Premier League side.

Across his 100 appearances, Semenyo has tallied 28 goals and 13 assists for the Cherries, underlining his attacking influence.

