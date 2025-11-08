Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo has chalked a new mark in the English Premier League during the game against Manchester City

The English-born Ghanaian forward was impressive for the Cherries despite losing to the former Premier League champions at the Etihad

Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth in 2020 from Bristol City, is on the radar of several Premier League giants

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has reached a major milestone in his career, marking his 100th official appearance for Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

The Black Stars forward hit the century mark last Saturday when the Cherries fell 3-1 to reigning champions Manchester City.

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo makes 100th EPL appearance. Photo: Bournemouth.

Semenyo started and completed the full 90 minutes at the Etihad Stadium but was unable to prevent his side’s defeat against Pep Guardiola's side, per Ghanasoccernet.

The Ghanaian forward, who joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, has grown into a key figure for the Premier League side.

Across his 100 appearances, Semenyo has tallied 28 goals and 13 assists for the Cherries, underlining his attacking influence.

The 25-year-old, now a sought-after transfer target, scored eight goals in his debut season before netting 11 times during the 2024/25 campaign.

This season, Semenyo, who follows a strict diet, has already found the back of the net six times and provided three assists in just eleven appearances, putting him on course to surpass last year’s numbers.

Despite mounting interest from other clubs, Semenyo remains tied to Bournemouth until the summer of 2028 after recently signing a new long-term deal.

Troy Deeney backs Semenyo for Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Ex-Premier League forward Troy Deeney believes Semenyo has what it takes to play for Real Madrid if he maintains his outstanding form for Bournemouth this season.

Semenyo's consistent displays have not only powered the club’s impressive form but also attracted attention from top European sides, with Deeney convinced the Ghana international could soon make the jump to a global powerhouse.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Deeney said:

“I just don’t know if Semenyo can keep it up, do you know what I mean? If he does, then my God, he’ll probably end up playing for Real Madrid. But I think he’s very good, very powerful, very direct. I just don’t know whether he’ll keep it up.”

Antoine Semenyo celebrates with his teammate after scoring against Liverpool on August 15, 2025. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

When asked if Semenyo ranks among the Premier League’s best performers this season, Deeney responded:

“Yeah, he’s a good shout, Semenyo.”

The striker’s comments reflect growing excitement around the Ghanaian forward’s progress and his growing importance to Iraola’s side.

Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City, Semenyo has become indispensable, showcasing remarkable improvement in his decision-making, composure, and finishing.

His form has reignited transfer interest from Europe’s elite, with Liverpool previously exploring potential moves for the Ghanaian as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Premier League duo Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly scrambling to sign Semenyo in January, while Real Madrid and Chelsea are now also closely monitoring his development.

Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City, the Ghanaian has become an indispensable part of Iraola’s system.

He signed a new contract in January, which is believed to include a release clause, with the Cherries valuing him at more than £75 million.

With Bournemouth fighting near the top and Ghana preparing for the 2026 World Cup, the coming months could be crucial for Semenyo’s rise to global stardom.

David James advises Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former England goalkeeper David James advised Antoine Semenyo amid transfer interest from top Premier League clubs.

Manchester United and Tottenham reportedly had their bids rejected by Bournemouth, while Liverpool has also entered the race for his signature.

