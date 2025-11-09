Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has suffered a major financial blow after a significant sum went missing from his private bank account

Authorities have made progress in the case, with one suspect now in custody as fans continue to wish Bissouma well

The Premier League star’s difficulties aren’t limited to football, as he navigates a series of personal and professional challenges

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has faced a tumultuous period both on and off the pitch, with personal setbacks compounding a difficult professional spell.

The 29-year-old Malian international reportedly lost over £800,000 after falling victim to a sophisticated online fraud scheme, marking one of the most significant financial blows of his career.

Yves Bissouma loses valuables

According to court documents and reports from The Sun, the fraud was carried out by Maurice Gomes, who allegedly transferred large sums from Bissouma’s VIP account at Coutts Bank into his own accounts between September 2022 and June 2024.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in October 2025 that Gomes faces two counts of fraud by false representation, each carrying a maximum sentence of ten years if convicted. Investigators claim that Gomes “dishonestly transferred Bissouma’s cash to himself” without the midfielder’s knowledge, with the total embezzled amount reaching approximately £834,334.40.

Bissouma, who earns around £50,000 per week, is expected to testify at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on November 7 as the case progresses.

“This has been deeply painful for Yves. It’s been a rough year for him, and this situation has made things even harder,” a close source told The Sun.

Bissouma's stolen luxury watch and injury woes

The financial loss is only the latest blow for Bissouma. In June 2024, the teammate of Mohammed Kudus had a £255,000 luxury watch stolen while outside a hotel in Cannes, France, alongside his partner, as ESPN reported.

Professionally, Bissouma has also faced challenges. He has not featured for Tottenham in the current 2025–26 season after suffering a severe ankle ligament injury during an international match against Madagascar in October, which required surgery and sidelined him for several weeks. His last appearance for Tottenham Hotspur came on May 25, 2025, against his former club, Brighton.

Since joining Tottenham in 2022 for £30 million, the Malian international has made 100 appearances, but his future at the club now appears uncertain. With his contract set to expire in 2026 and Tottenham reportedly unlikely to renew, the club may consider a January sale to recover some value.

Bissouma’s situation echoes broader concerns in football regarding the vulnerability of high-profile players to financial and personal crimes, including high-profile burglaries targeting top and famous footballers.

