Ghanaian football sensations Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku graced Fameye’s much-anticipated concert in London in style

The duo captivated attention with their bold fashion choices while showing support for their compatriots’ thriving musical journey

Adding to the excitement, renowned rapper Sarkodie made a surprise appearance at The Steel Yard

Black Stars duo Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made a surprise appearance at The Steel Yard in London, where they joined fans to support Ghanaian musician Fameye during his much-anticipated concert.

The event, part of Fameye’s 2 IN A GUY UK Tour, took place on Sunday, November 9, 2025, and drew a lively crowd of Ghanaian and African music lovers living in the diaspora.

Kudus, Fatawu spotted at Fameye's concert

The two football stars, who ply their trade in England, took a break from club duties to show love to the "Nothing I Get" hitmaker.

In videos shared online and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kudus and Fatawu were seen stylishly dressed and sipping on canned drinks as they enjoyed the evening’s performances.

Their presence added a layer of excitement to the night, with many in the audience visibly thrilled to see the players up close.

Below is the video of Kudus and Fatawu at Fameye's concert:

The concert reached fever pitch when award-winning rapper Sarkodie made a surprise entry, joining Fameye on stage for a stunning joint performance that sent fans into a frenzy.

According to 3Music, rising star Kweku Flick also kept the energy high with a vibrant set, while fellow Ghanaian acts Article Wan and Joint 77 turned up to show solidarity with their colleague.

Fameye’s concert showcased his artistic range, blending soulful highlife tunes with upbeat Afrobeats sounds that had the crowd singing along.

His charisma and connection with the audience reaffirmed why he remains one of Ghana’s most loved performers.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso, who recently hosted Fameye at the club’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, was also spotted at the event, further highlighting the strong bond between Ghanaian entertainers and athletes abroad.

Below is a video of Danso at Fameye's concert:

Kudus, Fatawu to miss Ghana's squad for Kirin Cup

Despite their joyful outing, both players are expected to sit out Otto Addo’s squad for this month’s international friendlies.

Kudus has been sidelined since Tottenham’s narrow defeat to Chelsea due to a knock, according to Spurs Web.

Fatawu, on the other hand, is expected to remain with Leicester City to maintain momentum after assisting Jordan James’ match-winning goal last weekend, Ghanasoccernet reports.

The Black Stars will face Japan on Friday, November 14, at Toyota Stadium in Aichi, before locking horns with South Korea on Tuesday, November 18, in Seoul.

For now, though, Kudus and Fatawu’s off-field appearance in London was a refreshing reminder that football and music continue to unite Ghanaians wherever they are.

