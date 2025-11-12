Former Ghana international Michael Essien has been hailed as one of the finest midfielders by legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti

The respected Italian tactician named Essien among the best midfielders he has worked with throughout his illustrious career

Ancelotti and the former Black Stars star shared a strong bond during their time together at Chelsea, where the Italian spent two seasons in charge of the Blues

Legendary Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti has paid glowing tribute to former Ghana international Michael Essien, describing him as one of the best midfielders he has worked with in his illustrious career.

Ancelotti, who managed Essien during his time at Chelsea from 2009 to 2011, included the former Black Stars star in an elite list of players who made his coaching journey easier.

Carlo Ancelotti with Michael Essien at a pre-match presser during their time at Chelsea on December 7, 2009. Photo by Ian Kington.

Source: Getty Images

Ancelotti names Essien among finest midfielders

The 66-year-old named several world-class midfielders such as Andrea Pirlo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Frank Lampard, Xabi Alonso, Casemiro, Gennaro Gattuso, Arturo Vidal, Michael Ballack, and Clarence Seedorf, alongside Essien, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

In an interview with Gary Lineker, Ancelotti admitted that picking an all-time best eleven from his career has always been challenging because of the sheer number of outstanding talents he has coached across clubs like AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

According to Sports World Ghana, he credited players like Essien for helping him achieve immense success at the highest level.

Watch the video:

During their spell together at Chelsea, the duo enjoyed a fruitful partnership, winning both the Premier League and FA Cup titles.

Essien’s ability to dominate midfield battles and adapt to various roles made him one of Ancelotti’s most trusted players. Fans have since reacted warmly to Ancelotti’s comments.

@IbrahimSterli15 wrote:

"Essien is underappreciated by Chelsea fans."

@Abdul_Matin7 added:

"Essien isn't really rated as much as he should be, honestly. Man could do almost everything as a midfielder and more. What a beast he was."

@CLAYfromGH recalled his iconic nickname:

"Le Bison."

@NobleWisdo38979 simply wrote:

"Wow."

Michael Essien in action for Chelsea against the Singha Thailand All-Star XI at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 17, 2013. Photo by Stanley Chou.

Source: Getty Images

Essien’s legacy in world football

Between 2004 and 2012, Michael Essien stood among the finest midfielders in the game.

While he never lifted the Africa Cup of Nations or claimed the African Footballer of the Year award, his influence went far beyond personal accolades.

He played a vital role in Ghana’s first-ever World Cup qualification in 2006 and remains one of only two Ghanaians to have received a Ballon d’Or nomination.

Now retired and transitioned into coaching, Essien, who weighed in on the Ronaldo vs Messi debate, is still held in high regard for his leadership, tactical awareness, and tireless energy. These qualities continue to earn him admiration from one of football’s greatest minds.

Ancelotti’s acknowledgement cements his place as one of Ghana’s most remarkable football exports.

