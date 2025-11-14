Ghana kickstarts 2026 World Cup preparations with a tough Kirin Cup opener against Japan

Several star players, including Kudus and Jordan Ayew, are missing, giving fresh faces a chance to shine

Confirmed details about the live broadcast of Ghana's Kirin Cup matches have been provided

The Black Stars return to action this week as they step onto Asian soil for their first international assignments since sealing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Otto Addo’s men are in Aichi-Osaka for a crucial warm-up against Japan on November 14, 2025, a fixture that forms part of the 2025 Kirin Cup.

The 2025 Kirin Cup gets underway on November 14, 2025 as Japan takes on Ghana in Aichi-Osaka, with TV3 broadcasting the game live. Image credit: Postma Images

Four days later, the team will continue their preparations with another high-profile friendly against South Korea in Seoul.

According to FIFA, Ghana booked their World Cup spot convincingly earlier this year, emerging from Group I with 25 points, a haul built on prolific scoring and disciplined defending.

With automatic qualification secured, the November friendlies offer a valuable chance to experiment, integrate new players, and measure their readiness against strong Asian opposition.

Japan vs. Ghana: Black Stars team news

The squad in Japan blends experienced campaigners with emerging talents as several established names miss out through injuries. Star midfielder Mohammed Kudus is unavailable after picking up a knock, while captain Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku and Elisha Owusu also remain sidelined. Mohammed Salisu’s involvement remains uncertain due to his late arrival at camp, according to the Ghana Football Association.

Despite the depleted roster, Otto Addo retains a core of dependable performers. Defender Gideon Mensah, winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and full-back Alidu Seidu headline the list of senior figures expected to guide the group.

They will be joined by Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi and Antoine Semenyo, who are seen as key motivators for the younger squad members during this tour.

Meanwhile, fresh energy has arrived in camp through newcomers Prince Kwabena Adu, Prince Osei Owusu, Derrick Kohn and Kelvin Nkrumah. The quartet have impressed in early training sessions, offering pace, versatility and hunger as they push to earn their first international minutes.

How to watch Japan vs. Ghana and kickoff time

The showdown with Japan is scheduled for a 10:20 AM GMT kickoff at the Toyota Stadium. Ghanaian fans will be able to follow the action live on TV3, which will broadcast the game free-to-air nationwide.

The match promises to offer fresh insights into Otto Addo’s evolving squad and how well the Black Stars can adapt without several key figures.

With World Cup preparation now underway, the Kirin Cup provides Ghana with an ideal platform to test new combinations, sharpen their structure and build momentum before the global stage beckons in 2026.

