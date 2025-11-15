Bayern Munich are preparing to hand 2014 World Cup hero Manuel Neuer a new contract offer

Even as he nears his 40th birthday, Neuer continues to command the No.1 spot with outstanding consistency and fitness

The experienced goalkeeper is not rushing into any retirement decision, carefully weighing his personal well-being

Bayern Munich are said to be planning a one-year contract renewal for veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, which could see the World Cup-winning shot-stopper remain at the Allianz Arena through June 2027.

The 39-year-old, who boasts 902 career appearances, continues to be a mainstay in Vincent Kompany’s starting XI, proving consistently that he remains one of the elite goalkeepers in the game, even as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

Bayern Munich plan to hand 39-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer a new contract that will last until June 2027. Image credit: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Manuel Neuer to extend Bayern Munich contract

The 2014 World Cup winner has featured in 14 of Bayern’s 17 Bundesliga matches this season, maintaining his status as the team’s number one despite a costly error in the recent 2-2 draw against Union Berlin that ended the club’s 16-game winning streak.

While he is approaching 40 and currently has seven months left on his existing deal, the club appears determined to retain his services for another season. Neuer had penned a one-year extension in February of this year, according to Bayern's official website.

According to GOAL, the extension talks are expected to intensify in December, with Bayern pleased with both Manuel Neuer’s on-field contributions and the dedication he has shown to his fitness regimen.

The goalkeeper has significantly altered his daily routine to reduce injury risks, including extra weight training and physiotherapy sessions, highlighting his commitment to prolonging his career at the highest level.

Manuel Neuer prepares to sign a new Bayern Munich deal. Image credit: Robert Newton

Source: Getty Images

Neuer reflects before taking a decision

Although Bayern are keen to secure clarity, Neuer is in no rush to discuss retirement, choosing instead to stay locked in on his daily performances and the team’s broader ambitions. The club’s leadership remains optimistic that both sides will eventually find common ground, treating the extension as a major priority while keeping a close eye on the progress of their emerging goalkeepers.

Backup goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, who has featured 15 times since joining from Cologne in January, continues to grow under the guidance of Neuer and Sven Ulreich. Bayern view the 22-year-old as a long-term option who could be ready to assume a bigger role by the 2026-27 campaign, depending on how Neuer’s situation unfolds.

For now, Urbig is fully focused on absorbing valuable lessons from the veteran duo, without stressing over the timing of the club captain’s decision.

While the veteran continues to take a measured approach to his next career step, Bayern are prepared to secure his services for at least one more year, ensuring stability in goal while gradually integrating the next generation.

